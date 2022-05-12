Sadiq Khan unveils chair of first ever London Drugs Commission

12 May 2022, 01:21

Sadiq Khan is in Los Angeles exploring the impact of the legalisation of cannabis
Sadiq Khan is in Los Angeles exploring the impact of the legalisation of cannabis. Picture: Alamy

Sadiq Khan has announced the chair of the first ever London Drugs Commission, which will focus on how effective the capital's drug laws are in combating cannabis use.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Lord Charlie Falconer QC will be the chair of the commission.

The Mayor of London is in Los Angeles exploring the impact the legalisation of cannabis has had on the city since 2016.

He visited a cannabis dispensary and cultivation facility on Wednesday, meeting with key police, local government and public health officials, as well as retailers and growers.

Cannabis arrests in California dropped by 56 per cent after it became legal to use, possess and grow in 2016.

A total of 6,065 cannabis arrests took place in 2017, compared to 13,810 arrests in 2016.

Felony arrests for cannabis fell by 74 per cent, from 2,086 in 2017 to 7,949 in 2016.

Read more: Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Read more: Racist abuse of Sadiq Khan shot up 2,000% after Trump election as Musk vows to unban him

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Mr Khan said: "There are many areas where we haven't got the power to change the laws but we can influence the government and lobby them.

"I think one of the things we've got to do is to have an open mind about these issues.

"I've got an open mind – I've not got a view either way on whether we should maintain the status quo or decriminalise cannabis – but I'm eager to have this debate.

"Let's wait and see what the commission concludes – they may all recommend that the status quo is fine – that'll be a body of evidence we can then give to whichever party is in government."

The commission, which will not consider Class A drugs, will gather evidence from around the world on approaches taken to cannabis and make policy recommendations.

Sadiq Khan touring the cannabis cultivator Traditional in LA.
Sadiq Khan touring the cannabis cultivator Traditional in LA. Picture: LBC

Mr Khan explained that he had learnt of several advantages to decriminalising cannabis while in LA.

"I was impressed by the tax revenues being raised by this being decriminalised," he said.

"The city is making – through taxes – a lot of money which can be used for good purposes."

He also added that the drug had been made safer due to regulations around it being sold.

Mr Khan earlier said: "We must learn from others when considering our approach... and the commission will make recommendations to improve our approach to cannabis to help tackle drug related crime, protect Londoners’ health and reduce the huge damage that illegal drugs cause to our communities."

Lord Falconer said: "We need rigorously to identify what is the best approach to reduce harm to our communities. A national debate is long overdue."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, added: "Cities have so much to learn from one another, and I applaud Mayor Khan’s thoughtful approach as London moves forward."

England and Wales reported 4,561 deaths related to drug poisoning in 2020 - the highest number since records began.

Mr Khan is on a four-day trip to the US to support London's economic recovery from the pandemic and promote the capital to international visitors.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Will and Kate donated an undisclosed amount to the fund.

Prince William and Kate donate to cancer fund for 'special' Deborah James

Boris Johnson has signed a deal with Sweden and Finland

Boris will 'help Nordic nations fight Putin' as he unveils historic double defence deal

Stella Creasy has said she was threatened with gang rape while at university.

Labour MP reveals she was threatened with gang rape while at Cambridge University

Ava White was stabbed "out of the blue"

Ava White stabbed 'out of the blue' by boy with 'a cheeky smile', her friend claims

Conor Burns speaks to Andrew Marr

Minster confirms UK will tear up NI protocol if no alternative reached with EU

Liam Byrne has been suspended for two days.

Senior Labour MP suspended from House of Commons for bullying staff member

Exclusive
Boris Johnson was asked a question by LBC's Nick Ferrari at a press conference in Finland

Boris tells LBC 'we will get through cost of living crisis' as he vows to support Brits

Maddie Thomas has been missing since April 26

Missing teenager Maddie Thomas, 15, feared to be victim of child abduction

Adidas has defended its advert.

Adidas advert showing bare breasts banned for being offensive and 'objectifying women'

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known face in the Middle East, began working for Al Jazeera in 1997

Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shot dead while covering Israeli raid in West Bank

Lee Anderson claimed households in Britain can make "nutritious meals" on a budget of "about 30p a day".

Fury as Tory MP claims Brits don't need food banks they just 'can't cook properly'

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Ashley Cole's girlfriend pleaded for help in chilling 999 call

Ashley Cole's girlfriend pleads for help in chilling 999 call as robbers raid mansion

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to resign

Boris brushes off claims he's acting 'dishonourably' by not resigning after Starmer pledge

Wiley failed to show up at court

Police hunt Godfather of Grime Wiley six months after court no-show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Condominium Collapse Florida

Billion-dollar settlement reached over collapse of Florida apartment block
Supreme Court Abortion

Democrats’ effort to secure US abortion access in law blocked by Republicans
Clarence Dixon

Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s first execution since 2014
Lebanon Israel Journalist Killed

Israeli minister pledges probe into killing of Al Jazeera reporter
The Rock

Egg-sized diamond called The Rock fetches £17.7m at Swiss sale
Russia Ukraine War Amnesty International

Ukraine plans war crimes trial for captured Russian soldier

Passenger Lands Plane

Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over plane from stricken pilot
Passenger Lands Plane

Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over plane from stricken pilot
Less Pollution More Hurricanes

Cleaner air ‘leading to more Atlantic hurricanes’

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan president vows to shed powers and appoint prime minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

There could be a "trade war" as a result, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: 'Obliterating' the NI Brexit deal will lead to a 'trade war'
'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan
Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine
'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo
James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank
UK army organisation is 'bat out' and upgrades are long overdue, says former MOD Director

British Army upgrades long overdue, says ex-MOD Director

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police