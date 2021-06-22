Sadiq Khan: 'Not possible' to have Night Tube services back for lockdown end

By Kate Buck

Bringing back the Night Tube for the end of lockdown restrictions is "not possible", Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

The London Mayor said that conditions brought on because of the pandemic has limited the service which can be brought back, as the country finally comes out of more than a year of restrictions.

"We are keen to get the night tube back up and running as soon as possible," he told LBC's James Gooderson.

"I spoke to the Commissioner last week. We're hopeful to have one if not two lines back up and running later on this year.

"We're trying to go as soon as we can. The big conundrum is making sure there are the passengers to use the Night Tube as well as having sufficient train operators to run it, the issues being our difficulties in training new train operators because of the pandemic.

"It's a confined space when it comes to the training they receive so we're trying to make sure we train up new drivers safely, as the virus eases but also to make sure theres a demand for the night tube before it opens.

"I think it's not possible for the night tube to be running by July 19 which is the date when we hope to have all the restrictions lifted.

"We're working as fast as we can, we're going to work with the nighttime economy, work with those in hospitality to make sure we can reopen as soon as they need it."

It comes as Mr Khan announced passengers on the Tube will have mobile coverage throughout the Underground by the end of 2024.

Commuters usually have to deal without phone services on their trips in the capital unless they can use Wifi services at stations.

Transport for London (TfL) said it is preparing work in some of the busiest stations on the network, including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road and Bank.

They will be among the first fully-connected stations by the end of next year, with the work scheduled to begin soon.

"I promised Londoners that if they re-elected me for a second term as Mayor I would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network," Mr Khan said.