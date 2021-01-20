Sadiq Khan thanks those who 'stood up to Donald Trump' during London protests

20 January 2021, 11:38

Sadiq Khan has repeatedly clashed with Donald Trump during his presidency
Sadiq Khan has repeatedly clashed with Donald Trump during his presidency. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has thanked the people who “stood up to Donald Trump” during protests in the capital.

Mr Khan, who has had a long-standing feud with the outgoing US president, posted on Twitter: “London remains a beacon for equality, progressive ideas, liberal values, decency and diversity.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who stood up for our values, and stood up to Donald Trump.”

LIVE: Joe Biden to be sworn in as Donald Trump leaves White House

EXPLAINED: How to watch Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day in the UK from start time to TV schedule

Tens of thousands took to the streets of London for anti-Trump protests when he visited the UK in July 2018 and again in June 2019.

The feud between the two leaders began after the London mayor said Mr Trump’s views on Islam were ignorant.

In response, the President tweeted that Mr Khan "should get an IQ test".

He has hit out many times at Mr Khan on a personal level, including calling him a "stone cold loser" and blaming him for the rise in terror attacks, to which the London mayor did not respond.

Earlier this month Mr Khan opened up on LBC about the fear he has felt over the last four years as Mr Trump's incitement of "racism and hatred" against him has led to his life being threatened.

He told James O’Brien: "He inspires, he normalises, a set of beliefs and behaviour from others, his followers, his fans, which can lead to people like me having their life threatened literally and needing to have police protection literally, 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Mr Trump, who remains consumed with anger and grievance over his election loss, is set to leave Washington early on Wednesday morning local time.

After a grand farewell event at nearby Joint Base Andrews, he will board Air Force One for a final time, flying to Florida and becoming the first outgoing president in more than a century to skip the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden.

He has also refused to take part in any of the symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions that have been the capstones of the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next.

He is boycotting not just the ceremony at the Capitol, but also passed on inviting the Bidens to the White House for a get-to-know-you meeting.

And it remains unclear whether he will write Mr Biden a personal welcome letter, like the one he received from former president Barack Obama when he moved in.

Latest News

See more Latest News

BidenPresident-elect Joe Biden

Biden’s first act: Orders on pandemic, climate and immigration
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who also known as Joe Exotic

Trump pardon list omits ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

Final preparations are made ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Joe Biden to take reins of power after Donald Trump leaves Washington
Flags fly on the US Capitol in Washington ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Joe Biden inauguration: What to watch for

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump pardons former strategist Steve Bannon

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo (Andrew Harnik/AP)

China brands Mike Pompeo ‘doomsday clown’ over Xinjiang genocide claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller hung up rather than answer the question.

Caller hangs up after failing to answer James O'Brien's question over Trump
Lisa Nandy was speaking to LBC

Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'
Professor Brookes was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC
David Lammy: Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency

Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency, says David Lammy
Shelagh Fogarty cries with joy as her mother gets Covid jab

Shelagh Fogarty cries with joy as her mother gets Covid jab

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London