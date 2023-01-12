'Immense damage' done by Brexit is something I cannot ignore: Sadiq Khan attacks government 'denial'

Sadiq Khan is expected to attack the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is causing. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Sadiq Khan is expected to attack the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” he says Brexit is wreaking upon the country.

In a speech at London’s Mansion House Government dinner in the City of London today, The Mayor of London will contend that the government needs to move away from an “unnecessarily hardline version” of Brexit and move toward greater alignment with Europe.

His own party leader Sir Keir Starmer recently ruled out reestablishing the free movement of people and said there was no case for rejoining the EU single market.

Mr Khan is expected to say: “I simply can’t keep quiet about the immense damage Brexit is doing.

“Ministers seem to have developed selective amnesia when it comes to one of the root causes of our problems.

“Brexit can’t be airbrushed out of history or the consequences wished away.”

Though Mr Khan's criticism is directed at the Government, it could also be perceived as a swipe at Mr Starmer's Brexit stance, from a senior member of the party.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan during a tour of Bond Street Elizabeth line station in central London prior to its opening, October 18, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, but recently has adopted a more hardline position, ruling out the return of free movement of people and re-entering the EU’s single market, and pledging to “make Brexit work”.

Mr Khan, who took office in 2016, will point to the economic effects of UK leaving trade bloc, including GDP reducing by 5.5 percent, and set out how to “sensibly and maturely mitigate the damage that’s being inflicted”.

He will say: “After two years of denial and avoidance, we must now confront the hard truth: Brexit isn’t working.

“It’s weakened our economy, fractured our union and diminished our reputation. But, crucially, not beyond repair.

“We need greater alignment with our European neighbours – a shift from this extreme, hard Brexit we have now to a workable version that serves our economy and people.

Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer pledged last week to 'make Brexit work'. Picture: Getty

“That includes having a pragmatic debate about the benefits of being a part of the customs union and the single market.”

Mr Khan will accept that “no one wants to see a return to the division and deadlock” but argue that the detrimental effect of Brexit “at a time when we can least afford it” needs to be addressed.

Downing Street said the Government's position remained unchanged.

Asked whether Rishi Sunak agreed with the mayor's call for a discussion on rejoining the single market, the PM's official spokesperson said: "It is not one I've put to him.

"But no, our position has not changed.

"The British people set out their view back in 2016 and the Government is busy enacting."