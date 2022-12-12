Breaking News

'Sadistic killer' Lab technician Ross McCullam convicted of murdering colleague before dumping body in a country lane

12 December 2022, 16:56 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 17:28

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Chris Samuel

A lab technician who killed a colleague in a 'blind rage' faces life behind bars after he was convicted of murdering her today.

Ross McCullam killed co-worker Megan Newborough, 23, at his parents' home, before dumping her body in a country lane.

McCullam had admitted manslaughter, but claimed he could not be guilty of her murder because experienced a 'loss of control' inadvertently triggered by his victim.

The McCullam, 30, sought to blame his victim, claiming he went into a "blind rage" triggered by undiagnosed PTSD that was caused unreported childhood sexual abuse.

He claimed the fatal incident was inadvertently triggered when Newborough allegedly prepared to give him oral sex at the property in Coalvile, Leicestershire on August 6, 2021.

But the jury wasn't convinced and unanimously convicted at Leicester Crown Court today after around 90 minutes of deliberation.

McCullam was standing to hear the verdict, and simply nodded as it was read out.

HR worker Ms Newborough was fatally wounded after McCullam throttled her then cut her throat, the court heard.

After killing her, he attempted an elaborate cover-up, driving her body in her own car to a country lane, where he dumped it near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire.    

Having disposed of the body, he sent text message to her phone asking if she had made it home safe as he sought to cover his tracks.

Another message read: "You are amazing", along with kisses and a smiling emoji.    

Later, he sent in a voice message sent to, knowing she was by then dead - saying: "I had a fun time earlier."

In the following hours, McCullam watched pornography for 17 minutes - part of an hour-a-day porn-watching habit, the court heard.

As the verdict was returned, his parents and sister, who were present during the six-week trial, were seen crying and hugging each other.

McCullam will be sentenced on Friday.

Judge Philip Head thanked the jurors and excused them from further service for life after trying the case.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany

German legislators seek answers on alleged far-right plot

Eurostar train at platform

When are the Eurostar strike dates and what impact will this have on services?

Breaking
Rail strikes will go ahead for the planned December dates

Christmas travel plans derailed after RMT rejects pay offer meaning wave of festive strikes will take place

1

Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill

Richmond removes its last public Confederate monument

St James Park in London covered in snow with a robin

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts

National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works

Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?

Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

An apartment building in Bakhmut damaged by Russian shelling

Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

1

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Stansted Airport after flights severely delayed after snow
Nurses and ambulance staff from the NHS

NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station as Brits battle snow chaos

People protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin against the execution of Mohsen Shekari

Man publicly executed in Iran for alleged protest crimes

The board of Beira's Place.

JK Rowling launches new women-only sexual abuse support centre

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days

Police searching the bank of the lake this morning and right, officers at the scene last night

Three boys aged eight, ten and 11 die and six-year-old critical after falling through ice at Solihull lake
London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday

Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

The scene at the Balashikha shopping centre

Second Moscow shopping centre hit by fire

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel
'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

james snow

James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow
wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit