'Sadistic' lab technician who strangled colleague before dumping body in a country lane convicted of murder

12 December 2022, 16:56 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 18:05

Ross McCullam killed co-worker Megan Newborough, 23, at his parents' home, before dumping her body in a country lane.
Ross McCullam killed co-worker Megan Newborough, 23, at his parents' home, before dumping her body in a country lane.

By Chris Samuel

A lab technician who killed a colleague before attempting an elaborate cover-up has been convicted of her murder after a six-week trial.

Ross McCullam killed co-worker Megan Newborough, 23, at his parents' home, before dumping her body in a country lane.

McCullam had admitted manslaughter, but claimed he could not be guilty of her murder because experienced a 'loss of control' inadvertently triggered by his victim.

The McCullam, 30, sought to blame her, claiming he went into a "blind rage" triggered by undiagnosed PTSD that was caused unreported childhood sexual abuse.

He claimed the fatal incident was inadvertently triggered when Ms Newborough allegedly prepared to give him oral sex at the property in Coalvile, Leicestershire on August 6, 2021.

But the jury wasn't convinced and unanimously convicted him at Leicester Crown Court today, after around 90 minutes of deliberation.

McCullam was standing to hear the verdict, and simply nodded as it was read out.

The jury convicted McCullam after deliberating for around 90 minutes.
The jury convicted McCullam after deliberating for around 90 minutes. Picture: Leicestershire Police

HR worker Ms Newborough was fatally wounded after McCullam throttled her then cut her throat, the court heard.

The pair, who met at work, had been seeing each other for about a month.

After killing her, he attempted an elaborate cover-up, driving her body in her own car to a country lane, where he dumped it near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire.    

Having disposed of the body, he sent text message to her phone asking if she had made it home safe as he sought to cover his tracks.

Another message read: "You are amazing", along with kisses and a smiling emoji.    

HR worker Ms Newborough was fatally wounded after McCullam throttled her then cut her throat, the court heard.
HR worker Ms Newborough was fatally wounded after McCullam throttled her then cut her throat, the court heard. Picture: Leicestershire

Later, he sent in a voice message, knowing she was by then dead - saying: "I had a fun time earlier."

In the hours that followed, McCullam watched pornography for 17 minutes - part of an hour-a-day porn-watching habit, the court heard.

As the verdict was returned, his parents and sister, who were present during the six-week trial, were seen crying and hugging each other.

McCullam will be sentenced on Friday.

Judge Philip Head thanked the jurors and excused them from further service for life after trying the case.

