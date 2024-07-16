'Sadistic' killer who stabbed woman 60 times during sex to face public parole hearing

Joanne Tulip was murdered by Stephen Ling in 1997. Picture: Northumbria Police

A sadistic killer who stabbed a woman 60 times during sex is to face a public parole hearing.

Stephen Ling, a farm worker, was jailed for life in December 1998 after admitting murdering Joanne Tulip, 29, in Stamfordham, Northumberland, on Christmas Day a year earlier. A charge of rape was left on file.

In 2022, then-justice secretary Dominic Raab rejected the request to transfer Ling to a lower security jail, overruling a recommendation made by the Parole Board earlier that year.

It was the first intervention of its kind made by Mr Raab after he promised to personally review requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails.

A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokesman confirmed at the time that Mr Raab had rejected Ling's move "in the interest of public protection".

A similar request was blocked by MoJ officials when Ling's case came before the Parole Board in 2020.

Ms Tulip's mother, Doreen Soulsby, who reportedly called on Mr Raab to keep Ling in a closed prison and won support of several MPs, said at the time that the news was "such a relief".

She said: "All the effort has been really worthwhile. I have been campaigning and everyone that I have spoken to cannot believe on offender like him would be released into an open prison."

Stephen Ling is facing a public parole hearing. Picture: Northumbia police

Ling was initially ordered to serve at least 20 years behind bars but in 2009 a High Court judge cut the minimum term to 18 years.

During sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Justice Potts told Ling: "You inflicted appalling injuries on (Ms Tulip) while you were having sexual relations with her. I'm also satisfied that there was in your motivation an aspiration of sadism."

He added: "You will never be released so long as it is thought you constitute a danger to women."

Ling will face a public parole hearing on Tuesday.

Members of the press and public will be able to watch the proceedings, taking place in the jail where Ling is being held, on a live stream.