Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

1 October 2024, 12:20

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes
Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Tesco and Sainsbury's have been accused of misleading customers over front-of-store recycling schemes after an investigation found most of the returned plastic was burned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shoppers have for several years been able to drop off soft plastic packaging which cannot be recycled through household refuse collections to instead be recycled by the retail giants.

The investigation by Everyday Plastic said volunteers placed Apple tracking devices in 40 bundles of plastic packaging that were then dropped at Sainsbury’s and Tesco collection points across England.

The campaign group, which carried out the investigation alongside the Environmental Investigation Agency, said bundles were tracked after they left the stores from July 2023 to February 2024 and collectively travelled more than 25,000km across the UK and overseas, the campaigners said.

Out of the trackers known to have reached a final destination, seven were found to have been turned into fuel pellets, which are commonly used by industry such as in cement kilns.

A soft plastics collection point at a Sainsbury's store
A soft plastics collection point at a Sainsbury's store. Picture: PA
A soft plastics collection point at a Tesco store
A soft plastics collection point at a Tesco store. Picture: PA

Read More: Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at London school as boy, 16, and teacher rushed to hospital

Read More: Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

A further five of the bundles were burned for energy, four were downcycled into lower-value plastic products overseas, mostly in Turkey, and just one was downcycled in the UK, the investigators said.

Eight of the tracked bundles were found to have been sent overseas and 70 per cent of the bundles that reached a known destination were burned for energy, not recycled.

The campaigners said the store collection points have contributed to Sainsbury’s and Tesco claiming they are close to achieving their voluntary packaging recyclability targets.

The schemes have also led to an increase in soft plastic packaging carrying labels telling shoppers to “recycle with bags at large supermarkets” instead of “do not recycle”, the groups added.

But according to the Waste and Resources Action Programme (Wrap), the UK’s infrastructure has limited mechanical recycling capacity and is mainly used for commercial waste rather than post-consumer waste.

Alison Colclough, research director at Everyday Plastic, said the investigation reveals the "hard truth" about the supermarket recycling schemes.

"The take-back schemes are being presented as a solution, which is diverting attention from the main issue that can’t be overlooked: far too much unnecessary plastic packaging is being produced," she said.

Lauren Weir, senior ocean campaigner at the EIA, said: "The export of soft plastic packaging waste collected – whether for energy recovery or recycling – is not without ramifications.

"Other countries should not bear the burden of the UK’s high production rate of this waste material and inability to effectively treat it domestically.”

Their comments come ahead of the final rounds of negotiations for the UN Global Plastics Treaty, which have been dogged by divisions over the inclusion of production controls.

The campaign groups are calling for the UK Government to support a cut in global plastic production by 40 per cent by 2040 at the talks next month – a policy they are also calling on the supermarkets to support.

In a legal briefing published with the investigation, non-governmental organisation ClientEarth said soft plastic recycling claims in the form of product labels, in-store signage and website content are misleading consumers about the environmental impact.

Katie-Scarlett Wetherall, a lawyer at ClientEarth, said: "We are faced with a systemic issue in the plastic packaging sector despite the fact that consumer protection law requires businesses to make it clear when a product has an overall negative impact on the environment.

"Supermarkets, fast-moving consumer goods companies and the packaging sector must be alive to this greenwashing risk."

Fruit and vegetable packaging collected by campaigners from Everyday Plastics
Fruit and vegetable packaging collected by campaigners from Everyday Plastics. Picture: PA

Helen Bird, head of materials systems transformation at Wrap, said the situation is “complex”, adding that supermarkets “stepped up to provide collection points” until soft plastic recycling directly from homes is established.

"While not perfect, these have acted as an important catalyst for crucial investment in UK recycling infrastructure and end markets and instilled new habits in people to separate bags and wrapping for recycling,” she said.

“More transparency is needed to provide confidence to people of what’s happening to the collected materials. But there is one thing for certain: if it doesn’t get placed in the recycling, it will not get recycled.”

The campaigners said they focused on Tesco and Sainsbury’s due to their dominant market share and the large number of collection points they had.

Sainsbury’s said it has recently improved its signage to help encourage more customers to recycle soft plastic waste in its stores, including which items are accepted and the condition they should ideally be in to allow the supermarket to recycle them.

A spokesperson said: "We’re always seeking ways to positively manage the end of life of our packaging.

"We collect a small volume of flexible plastic overall in-store. The majority is in good condition and so is recycled.

"However, when materials are soiled or damaged, then they may need to be converted for energy, which is managed by our supplier. Feedback is important to us and we’d welcome any suggestions on how we can improve our efforts in this area."

Tesco said that while the investigation found materials were sent to an accredited processing site in Turkey, this was a supplier error as the supermarket’s materials should not have been sent to that location.

A spokesperson said: “We have a clear plan to remove packaging wherever possible and reducing, reusing and recycling it where we can’t.

"We work hard to recycle the materials we collect, for example our Bags for Life, and in some cases we are even able to use it for projects such as fruit and vegetable planters donated to schools or park benches donated to the NHS

"Where it is not possible to recycle the collected plastic, we put it to alternative uses to avoid these materials going to landfill, for example using it for energy recovery.“We know there is a lot more progress to be made, and the infrastructure to recycle soft plastics at scale in the UK and the EU still has a way to go."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital

Shahen Ahmed, a drug dealer who compared himself to Shahen Ahmed, has been jailed for nearly ten years

Moment east London drug dealer boasts of being 'like Pablo Escobar', as he is jailed for nearly ten years

Exclusive
Ben Houchen has warned that British Steel could close 'within weeks'

Thousands of steelworker jobs on the line, Tees Valley mayor says, as he warns British Steel could close 'in weeks'

Gaynor Lord was found dead in the River Wensum in Norwich last December

Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord said she 'wanted to vanish like Nicola Bulley,' inquest hears

Gamers play on a Playstation 4

Sony’s PlayStation Network suffers outage, frustrating gamers worldwide

Israeli army tanks manoeuvre in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border

Israeli military orders evacuation of several Lebanese communities near border

Dozens of people have been forced to leave their homes after heavy flooding on Merseyside.

Dozens forced to evacuate their homes by dinghy after torrential flooding in Merseyside

Two people hug during a nationwide minute of silence in memory of fallen soldiers on Defenders Day in Ukraine

At least six killed by suspected Russian artillery strike on Ukrainian market

Love Island 2024 winners have announced they have called it quits

Love Island stars Mimii and Josh dramatically unfollow each other in shock split - just two months on from winning show

Mexico Flooding

Hurricane John flooding leaves 17 dead, villages devastated in Mexico

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Assisted dying must not be “cost saving” alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat.

Assisted dying must not be 'cost saving' alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat

APTOPIX Israel Lebanon

Israel says it has begun ‘limited, localised’ southern Lebanon operation

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell (left), eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell, eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Jonty Parkinson, cousin of Gary Lineker's children died at work

Gary Lineker's tree surgeon nephew, 18, 'crushed to death by falling trunk' as star's sons paid tribute

2015 General Election - Crime And Policing

Neighbour alerted police to 'dreadful smell' prompting discovery of man beaten to death and left in bathtub for 10 days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers hold a white cloth to cover the body of a victim inside the bus

More than 20 feared dead after school bus catches fire in Thailand – officials

Outgoing Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and incoming Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte arrive for a transition ceremony at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato’s longtime chief hands over to former Dutch premier Mark Rutte

Amanda Abbington received an apology from the BBC after it upheld some of her complaints

Amanda Abbington 'could sue BBC for damages' after bullying investigation

UK government has chartered a flight to get Brits out of Lebanon as Israel troops cross the border

Mercy mission flight chartered by Foreign Office to rescue Brits trapped in Lebanon

Jimmy Carter

How the US has changed in Jimmy Carter’s lifetime

Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife last year

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has been widely criticised for his comments

Robert Jenrick challenged to justify claim UK special forces 'kill rather than capture' terrorists due to EU law
Hundreds of longshoremen form a picket outside the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia

Dockworkers at US ports go on strike amid standoff risking new shortages

Tom Tugendhat "very pleased" that "vile and evil" Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon.

Tom Tugendhat 'very pleased' that 'vile and evil' Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon
Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at Westminster Academy, Notting Hill

Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at London school as boy, 16, and teacher rushed to hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit