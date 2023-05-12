Sainsbury's urgently recalls popular food product over salmonella fears

Sainsbury's has issued an urgent food recall. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Sainsbury's has issued an urgent recall for one of its popular cheese brands after salmonella fears.

Customers should not eat three specific batches of Sainsbury's Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar, according to the food standards agency.

The popular cheese may contain the salmonella, according to a product recall notice.

Salmonella can cause fever, sickness and diarrhoea - and even more serious illness.

The supermarket said the notice was a "precautionary measure".

Three batches of Mexican Chilli Cheese have been recalled. Picture: FSA

Sainsbury's warned customers in its product recall notice: "If you have bought one of the affected batches of this product, we advise you not to open or consume it."

The batches affected have best before dates of June 12 2023, June 22 2023 and June 30 2023.

Any customers affected should return the products in-store for a full refund, Sainsbury's said.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been made ill by salmonella, which kicks in between six hours to six days after infection.

The disease affects the intestinal tract, with humans becoming infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

Sainsbury's has issued a product recall over food safety fears. Picture: Getty

About 50 people die each year in the UK from after being infected with the bacteria.

It comes after six Cadbury desserts were recalled earlier this month over concerns they could be contaminated with listeria.

The affected products are Daim Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 18), Crunchie Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 17), Flake Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 17), Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 18), Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 18) and the Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (6x75g) (use by May 18).

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in a statement: "Muller has taken the precautionary step of recalling some batches of various Cadbury-branded dessert products because of the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes."

Symptoms of a listeria infection are normally mild and flu-like but can be more serious, and potentially life-threatening, in more vulnerable individuals including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.