Dominic Cummings expert reveals the power struggle behind Sajid Javid's resignation

A journalist who has written an extensive profile on Dominic Cummings, has told LBC said the prime minister's senior adviser attempts to increase Number 10's influence over the Treasury was a key reason behind Sajid Javid's decision to resign.

Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor on Thursday as Boris Johnson reshaped his Cabinet for the first time since the 2019 general election.

Javid made the decision after he was pushed to sack all his special advisers.

Harry Lambert, a special correspondent with the New Statesman wrote an extensive profile of the Prime Minister's closest adviser Dominic Cummings, has told James O'Brien the decision was underscored by efforts by Cummings to reduce the independence of the Treasury.

"They are going to create one special advisor unit that is going to span Number 10 and Number 11 which will be controlled by Cummings and that Number 10 team," Lambert.

Javid will be replaced by his deputy Rishi Sunak.

Lambert said it's unlikely there will be much pushback from Sunak on decisions coming from the prime minister's office.

The decision comes less than a month before Javid was due to hand down the budget.