Dominic Cummings expert reveals the power struggle behind Sajid Javid's resignation

13 February 2020, 16:13

A journalist who has written an extensive profile on Dominic Cummings, has told LBC said the prime minister's senior adviser attempts to increase Number 10's influence over the Treasury was a key reason behind Sajid Javid's decision to resign.

Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor on Thursday as Boris Johnson reshaped his Cabinet for the first time since the 2019 general election.

Javid made the decision after he was pushed to sack all his special advisers.

Harry Lambert, a special correspondent with the New Statesman wrote an extensive profile of the Prime Minister's closest adviser Dominic Cummings, has told James O'Brien the decision was underscored by efforts by Cummings to reduce the independence of the Treasury.

"They are going to create one special advisor unit that is going to span Number 10 and Number 11 which will be controlled by Cummings and that Number 10 team," Lambert.

Javid will be replaced by his deputy Rishi Sunak.

Lambert said it's unlikely there will be much pushback from Sunak on decisions coming from the prime minister's office.

The decision comes less than a month before Javid was due to hand down the budget.

The role of Dominic Cummings in Sajid Javid's decision to step down
The role of Dominic Cummings in Sajid Javid's decision to step down. Picture: PA

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Mr Javid is said to have been offered the chance to keep his role

Cabinet reshuffle: Who are special advisers and how can they be sacked?

Boris Johnson's reshuffle likely to cost taxpayers more than £100,000

Two bodies discovered close to River Thames in Essex

Climate change will be 'catastrophic' in 20 years with risks to global security - report

Coronavirus: London COVID-19 patient took Uber to A&E

The News Explained

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year
Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important