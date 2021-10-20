Live

Watch LIVE: Sajid Javid holds Downing Street press conference as Covid cases soar

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is holding a Downing Street press conference amid concern over rising coronavirus cases in the UK. Watch it live here.

Mr Javid is expected to focus on the booster jab rollout and resist calls to reintroduce some restrictions to avoid a winter NHS crisis.

Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng earlier "categorically" ruled out another lockdown, telling LBC: "I don’t know where this language has come from."

"I think any talk of lockdowns is just not at all helpful and it’s not going to happen," he added.

Ministers also have no plans to activate the Government's winter Covid "Plan B", with a Downing Street spokesman insisting this afternoon: "Our focus remains on ensuring we get boosters out to those who are eligible."

"Plan B" could include legally mandating face coverings in some settings, introducing mandatory vaccine-only Covid-status certification and asking people to work from home.

It comes as coronavirus deaths in the UK rose to their highest daily level since early March, while cases are at their highest for almost three months.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation which represents health bodies, has warned "we risk stumbling into a winter crisis" unless measures are introduced now.

But Mr Javid is instead expected to address concerns around the take-up of booster shots, while the rollout of jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds has also been slow.

Just over 67% of the UK population has received two doses of vaccine, according to Government figures - compared with at least 75% in Denmark, 79% in Spain and 86% in Portugal.

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, tweeted earlier: "Covid-19 cases are rising and winter is drawing closer. 1) If you have not been vaccinated, now is the time. 2) If you are offered a booster please take up the offer. 3) Ventilation, masks in crowded indoor spaces and hand washing remain important."

