Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign with brutal call for Boris Johnson to quit

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has become the second Cabinet minister to resign following Boris Johnson's apology over the promotion of MP Chris Pincher.

He said: "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

It came after Sajid Javid issued a blistering attack in his resignation, saying: "I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

Mr Sunak suggested in his resignation letter to the Prime Minister that the Government is not being "conducted properly, competently and seriously", as he told Boris Johnson that "our approaches are fundamentally too different".

He wrote: "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning".

He also said he had been "loyal" to Mr Johnson.

"On those occasions where I disagreed with you privately, I have supported you publicly".

Mr Sunak also wrote: "In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.

"I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this."

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.



I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Prime Minister, the Health Secretary said that the British people "rightly expect integrity from their Government".

Mr Javid wrote: "The tone you set as leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

"Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

"Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither."

Mr Javid told the Prime Minister that the recent vote of confidence was a "moment for humility, grip and new direction".

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too," he said.

He also told Mr Johnson: "You will forever be credited with seeing off the threat of Corbynism, and breaking the deadlock on Brexit."

He continued: "The country needs a strong and principled Conservative Party, and the Party is bigger than any one individual. I served you loyally and as a friend, but we all serve the country first.

"When made to choose between those loyalties there can only be one answer."

Tory former chief whip Mark Harper, a consistent critic of Boris Johnson in recent months, tweeted: "Tonight we have seen leadership from (Rishi Sunak) and (Sajid Javid).

"Honourable decisions made by honourable men. The Conservative Party still has so much to offer to our country. It's time for a fresh start."

Despite cracks appearing in the Cabinet, some members have confirmed that they will continue to back the PM.

An ally of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, viewed as a potential leadership candidate, said she was "100% behind the PM".

A source close to Ben Wallace, who has been tipped as a potential successor to Boris Johnson, said: "The Defence Secretary is not resigning."

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to quit either.

A source close to Mr Raab said he was "loyal" to Mr Johnson, while an ally of Ms Patel said "she's staying".

Meanwhile, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on more members of the Cabinet to resign in response to the Chris Pincher scandal.

The Labour leader said those remain in the Cabinet would be "nodding dogs" if they did not quit.

Sir Keir spoke to journalists shortly before Mr Sunak's resignation.

Asked if Mr Johnson was a "pathological liar," he said: "Yes, he's a liar.

"What we're seeing this week is a repeat of what we've seen so many times, which is Government ministers going out onto the airwaves, giving answers to questions, and no sooner have they finished the media round that the answers they've given aren't accurate because the Prime Minister and Number 10 haven't been straight with them.

"That is not this week's story, although it is this week's story, it's every week's story. It's on repeat, which is why you see the Conservative Party tearing itself apart today. Should his Cabinet members make sure he leaves office, yes they should. It's their responsibility, in the national interest, to remove him from office.

"They know what he's like, he's said that he's psychologically incapable of changing, and therefore they have to do what's in the national interest and remove him."

He continued: "They should resign, or force him to resign. They have to step up in the national interest now, otherwise they are nodding dogs in this. I would say to them directly: act in the national interest and resign."

This story is being updated