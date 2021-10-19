Sajid Javid warns of 'tough winter' as No10 'closely' monitors AY4.2 covid variant

By Megan Hinton

Sajid Javid told MPs this afternoon the vaccine programme is “ramping up” as Covid infections rise but that the NHS is facing a "particularly tough winter."

He warned there are "shortages" of staff to respond to 999 and 111 calls, telling MPs there is "huge pressure" on the health service in England.

The health secretary today announced all 12 to 15-year-olds will be able to book vaccines on the national booking service to “make the most of the half-term”.

Mr Javid insisted a winter plan developed with NHS officials will be unveiled in the next couple of weeks, and defended the jab rollout, amid concerns over a lack of uptake from youngsters.

There were 49,156 new cases yesterday, the highest level since mid-July, with former World Health Organisation director Professor Anthony Costello claiming the UK now has the “highest COVID case rate in the world”.

Downing Street also announced today they are “keeping a close eye” on a mutation of the Delta coronavirus variant but insisted there is no evidence it spreads more easily.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We have seen case rates rising, we've started to see some indications that hospitalisations and death rates are increasing also.

"Clearly we're keeping a very close eye on rising case rates, the most important message for the public to understand is the vital importance of the booster programme and indeed for those children who are eligible to come forward and get our jab.

"We're seeing some groups come forward slightly more slowly than they did perhaps when they were getting their first or second vaccination and it's important that the public understand that getting your booster jab is just as important as getting your first and second dose, and we need individuals to come forward because it is a huge benefit to them and wider society."

When asked whether Downing Street would consider rolling out a Plan B to control the virus this winter, they added: "No ... It remains the case we would only look to use that if the pressure on the NHS was looking to become unsustainable."