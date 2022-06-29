Breaking News

Islamic State member found guilty of mass murder for 2015 Paris terror attacks

29 June 2022, 19:25 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 20:01

Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks
Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people in the 2015 Paris attacks

By Megan Hinton

The only survivor of the Islamic State group behind the 2015 Paris terror attacks has been found guilty of terrorism and mass murder.

On Wednesday a French court found 19 people, including Salah Abdeslam, guilty of terrorism-related charges in the Paris attacks trial.

Salah Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that killed 130 people at the Bataclan music venue, Paris cafes, and the Stade de France in 2015.

A further 18 men have been convicted of terror-related charges.

Sentences will be announced at a later date but French prosecutors have requested Abdeslam receive a rare full-life prison term.

Salah Abdeslam (R) standing next to the 13 other defendants in front of Paris' criminal court
Salah Abdeslam (R) standing next to the 13 other defendants in front of Paris' criminal court

The nine-month-long trial saw five judges consider evidence from more than 2,000 witnesses, including more than a million pages of evidence during the largest trial in modern French history.

The terrorist group detonated bombs and fired guns at bars, restaurants, the national football stadium and Bataclan music venue on 13 November 2015.

At the start of the trail Abdeslam told the court his job was "a fighter for Islamic State" but as the trail came to an end on Monday he tried to apologise to the victims and claimed he was not a murderer.

He insisted he did not detonate himself with his suicide belt "out of humanity" however French police told the court his suicide belt was found to be defective.

This story is being updated, more follows.

