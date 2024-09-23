Girl, 8, and woman, 40, found dead inside house in Salford

Officers were called to a property on South Radford Street, Salford. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

An eight-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman have been found dead at a property in Salford.

Officers were called to South Radford Street, Salford, shortly after 10.30am on Monday following reports of a concern for welfare at the property, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Emergency services attended to find the woman and child dead in the property.

All known next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles of GMP's Salford district, said: “A woman and young girl were both tragically found dead and we are working hard as a team to establish what happened here this morning.

“Whilst we are not actively looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation, I understand the news of their deaths and the large police and emergency services presence at the address will most likely cause some concern to residents and those further afield in Greater Manchester.

“I want to reassure them that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat in the community.

“A cordon has been put in place and there is a scene is contained on South Radford Street. We continue to thank the public for their patience as we respond in the area.

“We have placed a number of highly visible officers to patrol in and around the area should any residents wish to come and talk to us or pass on any information they may have about this tragic incident.

“If you have any information, contact us on 101 quoting log 998 of 23/09/2024.”

A Salford City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the terribly sad news this morning and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.

"We’re working closely with GMP and assisting them with their ongoing investigation and our teams will be supporting both local residents and council staff who have no doubt been greatly affected by the events today.”