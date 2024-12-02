Salisbury Novichok poisonings due to ‘abject Government failure to protect public’, inquiry told

2 December 2024, 15:55

Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to Novichok
Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to Novichok. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

The Novichok poisonings which left one dead, several severely ill and more than 80 people in A&E were a result of an "abject failure" by the UK Government to protect the public, an inquiry has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Counsel acting on behalf of the family of Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to the nerve agent in 2018, criticised the response of both the Government and police - adding: "We're lucky no more people ended up dead."

In his closing submissions to the probe, Michael Mansfield KC told the Dawn Sturgess Inquiry the attempted assassinations of Sergei and Yulia Skripal were "preventable" and that Russia had "alarming access" to where former Russian spy Mr Skripal lived.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia
Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Picture: social media

Read More: Former Chief Medical Officer had 'nightmares' over someone picking up discarded Novichok after poisonings

Read More: A ‘tsunami of pure heat and fire’: Police officer describes terrible pain of being poisoned by Novichok nerve agent

Jesse Nicholls, also representing Ms Sturgess's family, said the response to the attacks by Wiltshire Police had caused the family "significant pain" and left "lasting damage".

Mr Skripal, his daughter Yulia and former police officer Nick Bailey were all poisoned by Novichok in Salisbury in March 2018.

Dawn Sturgess
Dawn Sturgess. Picture: social media

Read More: Novichok victim found 'blue and gurgling' by paramedics after spraying nerve agent on herself - thinking it was perfume

Ms Sturgess, 44, died on July 8 2018 after she was exposed to the nerve agent, which was left in a discarded perfume bottle in nearby Amesbury.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both identified to be Russian military intelligence officers (GRU), have previously denied being the culprits.

Adam Straw KC, who also acts on behalf Ms Sturgess's family, told the inquiry on Monday that the disposal of the Novichok was an "extremely dangerous act" which was "brought about" by Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Straw said: "We invite you to come to certain conclusions, specifically about Dawn's death, which include the following: Firstly, the Novichok which killed Dawn was intentionally left in the UK by Petrov and Boshirov on the weekend of March 2-4 2018.

"Secondly, the operation to deposit Novichok in the UK was brought about by other Russian officials, including Mr Putin.

"Thirdly, this was obviously extremely dangerous.

"Fourth, this caused Dawn's death. And finally, we invite you to conclude that this was an unlawful killing."

Mr Straw continued: "As far as culpability for Dawn's death is concerned, that question does not appear to be material.

"The key issue is whether the Novichok itself that killed Dawn was left by Petrov and Boshirov - it doesn't matter if they left one bottle or two bottles.

"Disposing the bottle of Novichok in the UK, disguised as a perfume bottle in place where it could be recovered, was obviously an extremely dangerous act."

Mr Straw added: "One person did in fact die, several were seriously ill and a total of 87 members of the public presented to the hospital emergency department as a result of the Novichok."

Mr Mansfield said the threat to Mr Skripal from Russia was "manifestly obvious".

He told the inquiry: "We say, in this instance, there has been an abject failure by the United Kingdom Government to protect the United Kingdom public."

Mr Mansfield added: "There was a public risk, there is a public risk, and it's interesting in Caroline Sturgess's (Dawn's mother's) statement, one of the points she makes towards the end of it is that, in a sense, they're fortunate that it was only Dawn.

"Interesting that the family, in their generous spirit, recognise that we're all lucky - and that's the phrase, we're lucky no more people ended up dead."

Mr Mansfield continued: "We say, the risk of a threat of this kind - that is, an attack on somebody such as Sergei Skripal as a target - was manifestly obvious.

"You don't have to be working in specialist areas or departments or even, as they say sometimes, a rocket scientist, to work this one out.

"The point about the risk of an attack on the target... is the collateral, huge collateral risk to the public."

He added: "The final related proposition is this, and I've hinted at it, namely: what was done about this? And we say, nothing.

"We say nothing because of the absence of any basic obvious precautions that could have been taken.

"These are not precautions that are difficult to discern."

File photo dated 16/03/18 of police in protective suits working near to the scene in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, were found critically ill by exposure to Novichok
File photo dated 16/03/18 of police in protective suits working near to the scene in the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, were found critically ill by exposure to Novichok. Picture: Alamy

Mr Nicholls said Ms Sturgess's family felt the response to the poisonings by Wiltshire Police was "severely inadequate".

He said: "Aspects of the response failed the family badly - causing them significant pain and leaving lasting damage.

"The family feel equally strongly that these failures should be recognised."

Mr Nicholls continued: "The response of Wiltshire Police was severely inadequate.

"The family have listened to the evidence and they consider that the police response was blighted by arrogance, stereotyping and a lack of professionalism.

"Multiple Wiltshire Police officers dismissed the clear and correct assessment from qualified paramedics who identified that Charlie was suffering from nerve agent poisoning.

"In acting in that way, they put other first responders and the public at grave risk - and their actions could have cost Dawn and Charlie their lives.

"Officers' failings were then compounded by a serious failure to provide Dawn's doctors with accurate information.

"The police response has caused unjustified and lasting damage to Dawn, her reputation, and to her family."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Israel threatens 'harsh response' after Hezbollah fires at IDF in 'ceasefire violation'

Breaking
Breaking News

Britain's 'biggest drug smuggling gang' jailed following £7billion plot

At least 56 people have been killed in a stampede at a football match in Guinea

Dozens feared dead in football stadium stampede in Guinea

Israeli soldiers on patrol

Hezbollah fires at Israeli-held border zone in first strike since ceasefire

Mr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Mr Scholz’s visit to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges more aid for Ukraine

Soldiers on patrol

Israel says Hezbollah fired into disputed zone in first attack since ceasefire

Leigh Pateman has been jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Man jailed for murdering ex who died two years after he doused her in petrol and set her alight

A man who allegedly made racist monkey gestures towards a black footballer has been found dead

Football fan found dead hours after being filmed 'making racist gesture at black player'

Thirty homes have been evacuated at Nant Morlais in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil

'It seems to be getting bigger': Homes evacuated as enormous sinkhole opens up in street in Wales

People fell ill and died after eating an endangered sea turtle stew

Three people dead and dozens more sick after eating sea turtle stew 'that also killed dogs, cats and chickens'

Retired police dog Bear found the missing man on his first walk since surgery.

Retired police dog rescues missing man on first walk since major surgery

Sir Chris Wormald will replace Simon Case as head of the civil service

Sir Chris Wormald named as new cabinet secretary and head of civil service

Gregg Wallace has unfollowed MasterChef co-host John Torode

Gregg Wallace unfollows MasterChef co-host John Torode after he remains silent over misconduct allegations

A doctor working at Lucy Letby's hospital had warned in June 2016 of 'a Beverley Allitt / Shipman situation'

Doctor at Lucy Letby hospital warned of 'Harold Shipman situation' in 2016, inquiry hears

Demonstrators run away from a cloud of tear gas

More than 200 detained in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

Gregg Wallace said he was apologising for "any upset I may have caused to a lot of people."

Gregg Wallace apologises for ‘any offence that I caused’ amid deluge of sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gregg Wallace in 2016

Full timeline of the allegations against Gregg Wallace - and his responses to them

Activists put up a billboard outside the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, Netherlands

Landmark climate change case opens at top UN court as islands fear sea rise

A building on fire in Idlib city

Iraqi militias back Syrian government’s counter-offensive against insurgents

Drink spiking is a common form of spiking

St John Ambulance urges people to learn ‘spiking first aid’ to protect friends over Christmas
Keir Starmer's spokesman has blasted Gregg Wallace over 'inappropriate and misogynistic' comments

PM slams Gregg Wallace for 'misogynistic' comments as Downing Street seeks assurances from BBC
Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes died after the moped he was riding was hit by a marked police van

Met Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving after moped rider killed
Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German “Ready to Strike!”

Volkswagen workers hold strikes over proposed pay cuts and factory closures

A man holds a chair on top of his head in a stampede,

56 killed in stampede after Guinea football match

Omer Neutra

Israel says soldier thought to have been taken hostage now presumed dead

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has announced he is leaving the show after being diagnosed with terminal cancer

Neighbours actor who played Harold Bishop to leave the show after terminal cancer diagnosis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News