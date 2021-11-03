Salisbury train crash: Driver tried to brake and acted 'valiantly', SWR says

3 November 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 3 November 2021, 16:15

The report says the South Western Railway train slipped on the rails despite the driver trying to implement the emergency brake
The report says the South Western Railway train slipped on the rails despite the driver trying to implement the emergency brake. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The train that collided with another in Salisbury on Sunday ran 220 meters past a stop signal, investigators said, despite the train driver attempting to apply the brakes before reaching the signal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the driver of the South Western Railway (SWR) train tried to apply the brakes but was not able to stop the train from smashing into the side of a Great Western Railway (GWR) service, despite the train's automatic protection system also requesting emergency braking.

The preliminary report said this was due to the SWR train's wheels slipping on the rails.

The RAIB said the collision caused both trains to derail, after which they "continued some distance" into the tunnel before coming to a stop.

SWR said the driver, 74-year-old Robin Tandy, acted "impeccably"
SWR said the driver, 74-year-old Robin Tandy, acted "impeccably". Picture: Facebook

The driver of the SWR train, 74-year-old Robin Tandy, suffered "life-changing" injuries in the collision.

He has been described as a "deeply respected colleague" with over 50 years' experience of driving that particular route.

In a statement, SWR said he had made a "valiant attempt to to keep his passengers safe" and welcomed the initial report which found the driver "reacted correctly to the signals by braking to slow the train down".

"While the investigation has a long way to run, these initial findings are helpful to stop speculation and focus attention on the evidence about the likely cause of the collision," said a SWR spokesperson.

"We want to pay tribute to our driver who was injured on Sunday night.

"He is a deeply respected colleague, who has over 50 years' experience of driving on this route and an excellent professional track record.

They added: "Initial findings indicate that the driver acted in an impeccable way in a valiant attempt to keep his passengers safe, staying at the controls throughout.

"We thank him for his actions and we wish him a speedy recovery as he continues to be treated in hospital."

Low adhesion between train wheels and rails can be particularly severe in the autumn due to leaves falling from the 13 million trees near Britain's rail lines.

A thin, slippery layer is created when trains pass over leaves, which has a similar effect to black ice on roads.

It makes it harder for trains to accelerate and brake effectively, leading to some operators publishing special autumn timetables to allow extra time for trains to be driven more cautiously.

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail's safety and engineering director, said on Tuesday night that the issue "affects railways across the world".

Read more: 13 people taken to hospital after Salisbury train crash

Read more: Salisbury train crash: Driver sustained life-changing injuries, police say

As part of its inquiry, the RAIB will examine how Network Rail managed the risk of "low wheel/rail adhesion" at the site of the incident, as well as considering Network Rail and SWR's general policies towards the issue.

There is no mandatory retirement age for train drivers in Britain.

A driver can keep their licence as long as they pass regular medical and competence assessments.

A total of thirteen passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash, which happened at Fisherton Tunnel just before 6:45pm on Sunday.

The collision - which witnesses have likened to sounding like a "bomb" going off - was declared a major incident soon afterwards.

Tweeting soon after the crash, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We need to understand how this happened to prevent in the future."

Disruption to services through Salisbury is expected to continue until at least the end of the day on Monday November 8.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid

Breaking
Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data

MPs backed an amendment seeking to reform the Commons standards system meaning a decision on whether to suspend Mr Paterson will be put on hold

'Wallowing in sleaze': MPs save Tory from suspension in lobbying scandal

Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink

The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes

La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on

Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise

He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final

The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

Meat is being shipped to EU countries for carving before being reimported to the UK

Brexit: Meat sent to EU for butchering then shipped back again

World leaders have made crucial climate pledges at COP26

COP26 Analysis: There's no 'extra time' in the fight against climate change

Live
Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs today.

PMQs LIVE: Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid

Rishi Sunak described how changes to the economy could help enable countries to take action against climate change

Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'

Over a million people in Madagascar are facing famine conditions

Madagascar on brink of first climate change famine on earth

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to suspend Owen Paterson - but a number of amendments could see his suspension overturned

Tories bid to overturn result of Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'
Cleo Smith was discovered locked inside a house after going missing for 18 days

Australian girl Cleo Smith, 4, rescued in 'miracle' 18 days after being snatched from tent
Extreme weather has been cause by 'human-induced' climate change, experts warned.

'Lucifer' heatwave in Europe 'impossible' without climate change, experts warn
A Labour MP has put forward a bill which would ban wet wipes containing plastic

'So damaging': Wet wipes containing plastic could be banned under proposed new law
Joe Biden was reportedly flashed on his way to Glasgow

Joe Biden flashed by 'large, naked Scottish man' on his way to COP26
Boris Johnson has seen some important deals agreed at Cop26

Cop26 analysis: Gloom has lifted as 'Team World' claws back goals
Sir Jeremy Farrar stepped down at the end of October.

Top scientist quits SAGE advisory group after 'concerning' Covid infection rates in UK
Four more energy firms have gone under

Four more UK energy providers collapse amid soaring gas prices
Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley and Paul O’Dwyer.

'Amazing in every way': Families' heartbreaking tributes to Wales paddle board victims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26
James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police