Breaking News

Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck while on stage at an event in New York State

12 August 2022, 16:15 | Updated: 12 August 2022, 17:25

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Author Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed in the neck during an attack on stage before an event in upstate New York.

Footage circulated online shows the author receiving emergency treatment after he was attacked on stage at an event for the Chautauqua Institution, a gathering of public figures from the worlds of the arts and humanities in Chautauqua, near Buffalo.

New York State police said in a statement after the attack: “A male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer.

“Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

“His condition is not yet known.

“The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.”

Rushdie was at the event for a discussion of the United States as asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

Rushdie was subjected to a fatwa and years of death threats after writing The Satanic Verses. In 1989 the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Iran issued a fatwa ordering Muslims to kill Rushdie.

He was attacked as he was preparing to deliver a lecture at the event.

A man stormed the stage and ‘began punching or stabbing Rushdie while he was being introduced’ to the audience, according to a reporter for AP who was at the event.

Witnesses said he was able to walk off stage with assistance. Blood was spattered on a wall behind where Rushdie had been sitting and some blood was also on a chair. Mr Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.

A man, thought to be the attacker, was restrained at the scene and later led away by police.

Rushdie's book, The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988 as many Muslims consider it blasphemous.

A bounty of over $3m had also been offered for anyone who kills him.

Iran’s current government has distanced itself from the fatwa and threats of violence against him but he still faces widespread anger over his writing.

One fan of the author wrote online: "Horrible to see these updates about the legendary writer Salman Rushdie, who's had a fatwa against him since 1989 for The Satanic Verses. His book Imaginary Homelands remains one of my favourite collection of essays. Hope he recovers from this."

Rushdie spent a decade with police protection after the fatwa was issued against him and had previously said he received a ‘sort of Valentines card’ from Iran each year letting him know the country has not forgotten its vow.

The fatwa has led to the deaths of dozens of people.

Hitoshi Igarashi, who translated The Satanic Verses into Japanese for Rushdie, was stabbed to death on the campus where he taught literature. 

Ettore Capriolo, the Italian translator of the book, was knifed in his apartment in Milan. 

The novel’s Norwegian publisher William Nygaard, was shot three times outside his home and left for dead in October 1993,  but survived the attack. 

In Turkey, the book’s translator, Aziz Nesin, was the target of an arson attack on a hotel that killed 37.

