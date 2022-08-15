Salman Rushdie ‘brought attack on himself’ claims Iran’s foreign ministry

15 August 2022, 08:23 | Updated: 15 August 2022, 08:49

Sir Salman Rushdie, far left and top right, and the suspect Hadi Matar, 24 (bottom right)
Sir Salman Rushdie, far left and top right, and the suspect Hadi Matar, 24 (bottom right). Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Author Sir Salman Rushdie is to blame for Friday’s knife attack that left him with ‘severe’ injuries and stab wounds to his neck, stomach, eye, chest and thigh, Iran has claimed.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also blamed the author’s supporters for being responsible for the attack.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said freedom of speech does not justify insults against Islam.

"Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for what happened to him. Freedom of speech does not justify Salman Rushdie's insults upon religion and offence of its sanctities,” Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran denied any involvement in the attack in its first public statement on the author's stabbing in the US.

Read more: Salman Rushdie's injuries 'severe' but condition 'heading in right direction' after horror New York stabbing

The author, 75, was attacked on stage before a speech in New York State on Friday. He underwent hours of surgery and was taken off a ventilator on Saturday. Sir Salman could still lose the use of one of his eyes after being stabbed.

A suspect, Hadi Matar, 24, has denied attempted murder.

The author has come off his ventilator and is talking as he recovers from being stabbed.

British-American writer Aatish Taseer said yesterday in a since-deleted tweet, that the 75-year-old was "off the ventilator and talking (and joking)", which was then confirmed by the author's agent Andrew Wylie.

Sir Salman on stage prior to the stabbing
Sir Salman on stage prior to the stabbing. Picture: Twitter

Mr Wylie had earlier said Sir Salman was using the ventilator and could lose an eye after he sustained injuries to his arm and liver in the attack.

The Indian-born Briton, whose novel The Satanic Verses led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, 65 miles from Buffalo in New York state, when he was attacked.

The man accused of stabbing him pleaded not guilty on Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault, in what a prosecutor called a "pre-planned" crime.

A lawyer for the suspect entered the plea on his behalf during a formal hearing at a court in western New York.

Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times in the attack on Friday
Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times in the attack on Friday. Picture: Alamy

A judge ordered him to be held without bail after district attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in a position to harm Sir Salman, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early with a fake ID.

"This was a targeted, unprovoked, pre-planned attack on Mr Rushdie," Mr Schmidt said.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone said the authorities had taken too long to get Matar in front of a judge, while leaving him "hooked up to a bench at the state police barracks".

"He has that constitutional right of presumed innocence," Mr Barone added.

Suspect Hadi Matar, 24, has denied attempted murder
Suspect Hadi Matar, 24, has denied attempted murder. Picture: Alamy

Sir Salman was stabbed at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen, according to police, before he was taken to hospital.

Sir Salman's publisher Penguin Random House said they were "deeply shocked and appalled" by the incident.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend".

He added: "Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay."

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Salman Rushdie has long embodied the struggle for liberty and freedom against those who seek to destroy them.

"This cowardly attack on him yesterday is an attack on those values. The whole Labour Party is praying for his full recovery."

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said: "Today, the country and the world witnessed a reprehensible attack against the writer Salman Rushdie. This act of violence is appalling.

"All of us in the Biden-Harris administration are praying for his speedy recovery. We are thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping Mr Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for its swift and effective work, which is ongoing."

Sir Salman began his writing career in the early 1970s with two unsuccessful books before Midnight's Children, about the birth of India, which won the Booker Prize in 1981.

The author lived in hiding for many years in London under a British government protection programme after the fatwa.

In 1998, the Iranian government withdrew its support for the death sentence and Sir Salman gradually returned to public life, even appearing as himself in the 2001 film Bridget Jones's Diary.

The Index on Censorship, an organisation promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for Sir Salman's killing as recently as 2016, underscoring that the fatwa still stands.

He was knighted in 2008 and earlier this year was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours.

