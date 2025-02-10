Man accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie says 'Free Palestine' as he is led into court

10 February 2025, 21:37

Matar is accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie
Matar is accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The man accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie said "free Palestine" as he entered a US courtroom on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hadi Matar was heard to shout the slogan ahead of the opening day of his trial as witnesses gave testimony for the first time.

Matar, 27, of Fairview, New Jersey, is charged with attempted murder and assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors at Chautauqua County Court in New York state on Monday said that the 2022 attack was "so fast and came so unexpectedly that Mr Rushdie continued to sit in his chair after his attacker inflicted the first few stab wounds."

The author, who wrote Midnight's Children and Victory City, had been about to speak about keeping writers safe from harm in August 2022 when Matar ran toward him on the stage at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheatre.

Hadi Matar, center, charged with severely injuring author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack, is led out of Chautauqua County court in Mayville, N.Y., Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Hadi Matar, center, charged with severely injuring author Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack, is led out of Chautauqua County court in Mayville, N.Y., Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus). Picture: Alamy

Matar stabbed Sir Salman more than a dozen times in the neck, stomach, chest, hand and right eye, leaving him partially blind and with permanent damage to one hand.

Prosecutor Jason Schmidt told the court that Matar "very deliberately, forcefully and efficiently with speed plunged the knife into Mr Rushdie over and over and over and over again”.

Attendees rushed the stage and "tackled the attacker, subduing him… within a couple seconds of the attack," the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile Mr Rushdie had been stabbed straight through the right eye severing the optic nerve”., blinding him and "lay on the ground bleeding out”.

The famed novelist went into "haemorrhagic shock… he lost so much blood that his heart couldn’t keep up with the volume of the remaining blood”.

Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie. Picture: Getty

Matar came close to committing murder, the prosecutors said, as given “the knife penetration of [the] liver and the wound to his small bowel… any one of these conditions could have killed Mr Rushdie had he not received level one trauma care when he did".

Mr Rushdie, 77, is later expected to give evidence during the trial, bringing the writer face-to-face with his alleged attacker for the first time in more than two years.

The Indian-born British-American author detailed the attack and his long, painful recovery in a memoir, Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder, released last year.

A jury was selected last week.

The accused was in court throughout the three-day process, taking notes and consulting with his legal team.

The trial is expected to last up to 10 days.

Hadi Matar
Hadi Matar. Picture: Alamy

Jurors will be shown video and photos from the day of the alleged attack, which ended when onlookers rushed Matar and held him until police arrived.

The event's moderator, Henry Reese, co-founder of City of Asylum in Pittsburgh, was also injured.

Matar told investigators he travelled by bus to Chautauqua, about 75 miles south of Buffalo. He is believed to have slept in the grounds of the arts and academic retreat the night before the attack.

In a separate indictment, federal authorities allege Matar was motivated by a terrorist organisation's endorsement of a fatwa, or edict, calling for Sir Salman's death.

A later trial on the federal charges - terrorism transcending national boundaries, providing material support to terrorists and attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organisation - will be scheduled in US District Court in Buffalo.

Sir Salman spent years in hiding after the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued the fatwa in 1989 over the novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

In the US federal indictment, authorities allege Matar believed the edict was backed by the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah and endorsed in a 2006 speech by the group's then-leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kanye West

Kanye West slammed for Super Bowl advert directing viewers to site selling swastika t-shirts

Legendary strongman Geoff Capes left nearly £240,000 in his will

Legendary strongman and Olympian Geoff Capes leaves £240k in will following death aged 75

The scene in Coulter Road, Hammersmith, west London, following the death of a woman in a flat

Woman, 36, found dead after man seen trying to force his way into flat in west London

Quinn Parker

'Inhumane' NHS trust admits maternity failings as three babies die within months of each other

The Aesculapian snake can grow up to two metres in length

Europe's biggest snake 'thriving' in UK and living in people's attics, study finds

The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Visible From Large Swath Of North America

Northern Lights to be visible across parts of UK tonight

Zhenhao Zou is accused of rape

Woman among 10 allegedly raped by Chinese PhD student in London left “angry and ashamed” after attack, court told

London, UK. 28th January, 2025. Attorney General Richard Hermer arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News

Labour spat as peer brands attorney general Lord Hermer 'arrogant, progressive fool' and calls for him to quit

Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire

Soldier, 19, complained of 'unwelcome behaviour' from 'psychotic and possessive' boss before taking her own life

Watch the rousing Super Bowl ad directed by Michael Bay on behalf of the Secret Service

US Secret Service spends millions on recruitment film from Hollywood director Michael Bay

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Scarlett Vickers' grandad defends father who stabbed teen to death in 'kitchen play fight'

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday

Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine

Trump's Russia-Ukraine plan explained: How the US President intends to end the war

Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project

a

Labour suspends second MP Oliver Ryan over 'unacceptable' WhatsApp group messages

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money

End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat
The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory
Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Lisa Maxwell and Sally Lindsay

Loose Women star rushed to hospital and diagnosed with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King

'Our children need to be safer': Families of Southport victims call for inquiry as they pay tribute
Nigel McCrery, author and scriptwriter

Silent Witness and New Tricks creator dies after short illness as tributes flood in

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

'It's time to move on': Captain Tom's daughter says her family's reputation has been 'demolished' by charity investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News