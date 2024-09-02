Sam Fox cleared of 'assaulting wife' on BA flight to Germany

Samantha Fox has been cleared of assaulting her wife on a British Airways flight. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Page Three model Samantha Fox has been cleared of assaulting her wife on a BA flight to Germany.

Fox, 58, had been due to stand trial at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday after denying assaulting Linda Olsen by beating her at Heathrow on December 3, 2023.

The incident reportedly stopped the London to Munich flight from taking off.

It is understood that the assault charge was discontinued after changes to the evidence meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

Fox had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and using threatening behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress to a police constable during a court hearing in April.

She will now be sentenced for the two charges at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Fox is understood to have spent the night in jail after the "drunken bust up" on the flight.

A source told the Sun that she "kicked off", forcing the plane to turn around on the runway before it was able to take off.

Passengers were removed from the flight and put up in a hotel overnight. They flew out the following day instead.

Fox previously said she was "deeply sorry for any disruption caused" and is helping police with their investigation.

The 58-year-old rose to fame as a glamour model in the '80s before becoming a pop star.

She married her partner of six years, Linda Oslen, in 2022 after they got engaged in 2020.