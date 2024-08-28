Pictured: AI engineer, 28, killed in attack at Southwark Tube station as family pay tribute to 'gentle and kind spirit'

Sam Winter. Picture: BTP

By Kit Heren

The family of a man killed in an attack at Southwark Tube station in central London have paid tribute to him, as he is pictured for the first time.

Sam Winter, 28, was assaulted last Thursday evening on the stairs of the station, dying two days later in hospital surrounded by his family.

Rakeem Miles, of East Street near the Old Kent Road, has been charged with grievous bodily harm. Police have applied to change the charge after Mr Winter's death.

Mr Winter's family paid tribute to him on Wednesday, saying he was "much-loved" and that they were "devastated" at his death.

They added: "He was a qualified physiotherapist, AI engineer and a volunteer with several charities.

Southwark tube station, where the attack took place. Picture: Alamy

"His family and friends will remember him as gentle and kind, quick-witted and funny, with deep faith and an unendingly giving spirit.

“Our family will never be the same and we'll always miss him, but we take great comfort knowing he's now at home with his beloved Jesus and Father in heaven. We look forward to seeing him there.

"We ask that the press respects our request for privacy as we grieve as a family."

Miles has been remanded in custody, and will appear at Inner London Crown Court on September 20.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Paul Atwell, said: "This was a horrific and tragic incident which has resulted in a young man losing his life."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 772 of August 22.