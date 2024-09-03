Sam Fox breaks silence after court appearance over drunken incident on BA flight

3 September 2024, 08:47

Fox appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday
Fox appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Page Three model Sam Fox has spoken out for the first time after appearing in court over a drunken incident on a British Airways flight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fox, 58, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday, after having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being drunk and disorderly at the airport on December 3, 2023.

She also admitted using threatening behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress to a police constable during the incident, which stopped the London to Hamburg flight from taking off.

The Celebrity Big Brother star had been due to stand trial at the same court after denying assaulting her wife during the incident, but the charge was dropped.

It is understood this came after changes to the evidence meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

Read more: Sam Fox cleared of 'assaulting wife' on BA flight to Germany

Read more: Sam Fox arrested after 'drunken bust-up' on BA flight to Germany

A statement from Fox's representative to MailOnline said: "Sam would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and kind messages in what has been a most upsetting time.

"The charge of domestic abuse was dropped prior to today and at all times strenuously denied. It was found that there was no realistic basis upon which to allege any assault.

"Sam accepts today's outcome and apologises profusely to those passengers and British Airways for the disruption caused."

Samantha Fox leaving Uxbridge Magistrates' Court
Samantha Fox leaving Uxbridge Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Sentencing, district judge Tan Ikram handed down a fine and told the model-turned-singer that she had caused a "great inconvenience" to others on the flight.

Julianna Belinfante, prosecuting, said flight staff were made aware that Fox was "having an argument and being rude towards the gate staff" and was seen "walking and behaving strangely and was slurring her words, and staff could smell alcohol on her".

Fox began "behaving in a confrontational manner" towards her wife, Linda Olsen, and after the former model began "rocking back and forth in her chair, headbutting the seat in front of her" the decision was made to return the plane to the gate, the court heard.

The police were called to remove the pop singer from the plane and one officer said it was "clear to him that she was drunk".

Ms Belinfante said Fox was described by officers as "rude and argumentative" and became "verbally abusive" towards them as she was escorted out of the airport.

Alastair Smith, defending, said the "suggestion of a punch" was "never substantiated" and arose because "there was an air stewardess who thought she'd heard something which then got communicated as a physical act".

In security footage shown to the court, Fox could be heard telling one officer "I know where you live" as she was being led to the cells, telling officers to "p**s off" and threatening to "go on TV in two days and tell all about you".

The court heard she told PC Ashley Smith "I know where you live, I'll knock your teeth out" and called the officer "a ginger c***" a number of times.

Samantha Fox
Samantha Fox. Picture: Alamy

In a witness statement, the officer of 10 years said: "The sustained level of abuse I was subjected to over a period well exceeding two hours was definitely the most long and most disgusting I have been subjected to."

Fox walked towards the officer, who "pushed her back" and she continued "being abusive to the officer", the court heard, including lunging at him with her arm and kicking her leg towards him.

"Ms Fox continued being abusive for some time, threatening to sue the officer," Ms Belinfante said.

The court was told Ms Fox told the officer "I know where you live, where your kids live, get me a lawyer" and called him a "w**ker" in a spree of "relentless and often vile" abuse that lasted until about 1.30am.

Fox gave a no comment interview while in custody but mentioned the flight was to a "charity event" in Germany and apologised for the incident, the court heard.

"Ms Fox suffers from depression and ADHD and said at the end of the interview she was shocked and apologised for the plane turning back," Ms Belinfante said.

Mr Smith, defending, said Fox had purchased two drinks at the airport to "calm her nerves" as she was "suffering from severe anxiety" at the time.

This included knee pain which had "flared up" after running to the flight's gate, as well as the fact she was leaving her mother for the first time since taking an "extended caring role", the court heard.

The defender said: "She shouldn't have taken any flights as she was not in a fit state to do so.

"She should have cancelled her commitments, but it is not in her character to do so."

"She felt stressed and panicked - and she accepts she felt restless in her seat and was upset," he continued.

The flight - which was carrying 162 adults and four children - was delayed by 12 hours until 7.30am the next day, with 42 passengers claiming compensation, the court heard.

Mr Ikram, handing down a 12-month community order, including a £1,000 fine and up to 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days, said: "In this case, the plane was still on the ground, but as a result of your behaviour the pilot - so that the aircraft would not be endangered - returned to the stand.

"There, passengers disembarked and were unable to catch the flight that evening - (they) had to stay overnight and caught the first flight in the morning.

"There is a claim for compensation, but I note at this stage the great inconvenience that you caused all those passengers who were unable to catch that flight and that is separate from the financial loss that British Airways incurred as a result of your actions."

The judge ordered Fox to pay a further £1,718 and nine pence - the amount British Airways said they had lost as a result of the incident - as well as £100 to PC Smith, £85 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James Darren Obituary

Gidget actor James Darren dies aged 88 after six-decade career

A truck with people on board drives through a flooded street

Tropical storm leaves at least 14 dead in the Philippines

Two men walk in front of a guard of honour of men wearing red and blue uniforms

Vladimir Putin visits Mongolia in defiance of international arrest warrant

UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel, Defence Secretary tells LBC

UK will not impose a full scale arms embargo on Israel says Defence Secretary following suspension of export licenses

Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack - as well wishers laid flowers

Two teens charged with murder after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury

Opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez leads a demonstration

Arrest warrant issued for Venezuela’s opposition presidential candidate

Israel is 'furious' after the UK announced plans to suspend around 30 arms export licences

Israel 'furious' after UK suspends arms export licences as it warns of 'problematic' message it sends to the world

Dame Esther Rantzen

'Give us the ­confidence of a good death': Dame Esther Rantzen calls on MPs to allow assisted dying vote

Rachel Reeves has been urged to bring in a pay per mile driving tax

Ministers urged to bring in pay-per-mile driving tax to avoid 'black hole' from lost fuel duty revenue

London, UK. 15th Sep, 2023. Youths steal phone in Bond Street. Credit: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

200 snatch thefts a day in UK as crimes soar by 150% in a year

An electric BMW vehicle gets its batteries charged

Petrol cars 'rationed' to meet climate change targets

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem

Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

UK to halt some arms sales to Israel as former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps brands decision 'student politics'

Mike Lynch

HP to pursue Mike Lynch's estate in £3bn damages claim

Stormclouds over West Pier in Brighton, England

UK experiences coolest summer since 2015 as thunderstorm warning issued

Kyle Walker arriving at the Central Family Court in London

Lauryn Goodman admits she has 'no regrets' over Kyle Walker affair

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

'Student politics': Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps slams government for suspending arms sales to Israel
Tom Swarbrick speak to Jonathan Dekel-Chen

Israeli hostage's father tells LBC Benjamin Netanyahu must 'negotiate with Satan' to bring hostages home
People in Tel Aviv, Israel, block a road as they protest, calling for a deal for the immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas

Strike disrupts Israel while Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to reach deal

Brazilian Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes

Brazilian Supreme Court panel upholds judge’s decision to block X nationwide

Kemi Badenoch Launches Bid To Be Next Conservative Party Leader

Kemi Badenoch says Conservatives 'talked right but governed left' as she launches leadership bid
The UK will suspend some arms exports to Israel, David Lammy has said

UK to suspend some arms sales to Israel as exports 'risk breaching international law', Foreign Secretary says
James Cleverly

James Cleverly pledges to bring back Rwanda scheme as he launches bid to become Conservative leader
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a rocket hit a building of a higher education institution in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Russia fires missiles at Kyiv as children return to school

Dominique P is accused of drugging his wife and inviting strangers to rape her

Husband 'drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nine years at home in south of France'
Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit