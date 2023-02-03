Samsung boss says he didn't give daughter smartphone until the age of 11

3 February 2023, 19:20 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 19:30

The UK boss of Samsung Mobile has said his daughter didn't get a smartphone until she was 11.
The UK boss of Samsung Mobile has said his daughter didn't get a smartphone until she was 11. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The UK boss of Samsung Mobile has said his daughter didn't get a smartphone until she was 11, as he emphasised the importance of online safety.

James Kitto, who took on the role at the tech giant in December, said: "I personally wouldn't have given her one early, but it is a parental decision as to when you should get your child a phone."

Mr Kitto stressed the importance of ensuring that if children are accessing the internet, they're doing so in a safe way.

It comes after Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Spielman said last month she was "surprised" when primary school children have smartphones, and said she was "not comfortable" with younger children having unlimited access to the internet.

A study published this week found that children as young as nine have been exposed to internet pornography.

Speaking to the BBC's Today Programme, Mr Kitto said: "What is important here is that, whoever is using a smartphone, of whatever age, is safe when they are surfing and browsing the internet."

"From my personal perspective, my daughter got a smartphone when she was 11."

"Whatever choice you make, and whatever age you make that choice for your child, it is important to ensure that, if they are accessing the internet, they are accessing it in a safe way," he said.

All mobile phone providers offer free parental control services to limit what children can see online, according to Ofcom.

Stock image of a child using a smartphone. Picture: Alamy

The telecoms regulator also says children should be careful when sharing pictures online and social networking.

A report by Childwise suggests three-quarters of nine and 10-year-olds have access to a mobile phone.

That breaks down as 60 percent having a mobile phone of their own, and 14 percent using a friend's or family member's.

Over two-thirds of those children go online.

The same study found that 8 percent of five and six-year-olds have phones of their own, with 8 percent having access to a family member's or friend's.

For seven and eight-year olds, it was found to be 43 percent and 23 percent respectively.

Paul Ansell said it is like Nicola disappeared into thin air

'Like she vanished into thin air': Nicola Bulley's heartbroken partner says he's staying strong for their daughters

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car
James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for wanting Ukraine to join EU - after blaming Crimea invasion on EU

James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists
Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days
Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

