Samsung boss says he didn't give daughter smartphone until the age of 11

The UK boss of Samsung Mobile has said his daughter didn't get a smartphone until she was 11. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The UK boss of Samsung Mobile has said his daughter didn't get a smartphone until she was 11, as he emphasised the importance of online safety.

James Kitto, who took on the role at the tech giant in December, said: "I personally wouldn't have given her one early, but it is a parental decision as to when you should get your child a phone."

Mr Kitto stressed the importance of ensuring that if children are accessing the internet, they're doing so in a safe way.

It comes after Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Spielman said last month she was "surprised" when primary school children have smartphones, and said she was "not comfortable" with younger children having unlimited access to the internet.

A study published this week found that children as young as nine have been exposed to internet pornography.

Read more: Missing mother Nicola Bulley 'fell into river' and her disappearance is 'tragic' but 'not suspicious', police say

Read more: 'I'm here to kill the Queen', crossbow-armed man accused of treason told guards at Windsor Castle, court hears

Speaking to the BBC's Today Programme, Mr Kitto said: "What is important here is that, whoever is using a smartphone, of whatever age, is safe when they are surfing and browsing the internet."

"From my personal perspective, my daughter got a smartphone when she was 11."

"Whatever choice you make, and whatever age you make that choice for your child, it is important to ensure that, if they are accessing the internet, they are accessing it in a safe way," he said.

All mobile phone providers offer free parental control services to limit what children can see online, according to Ofcom.

Stock image of a child using a smartphone. Picture: Alamy

The telecoms regulator also says children should be careful when sharing pictures online and social networking.

A report by Childwise suggests three-quarters of nine and 10-year-olds have access to a mobile phone.

That breaks down as 60 percent having a mobile phone of their own, and 14 percent using a friend's or family member's.

Over two-thirds of those children go online.

The same study found that 8 percent of five and six-year-olds have phones of their own, with 8 percent having access to a family member's or friend's.

For seven and eight-year olds, it was found to be 43 percent and 23 percent respectively.