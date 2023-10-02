Sapling planted at Sycamore Gap by well-meaning blogger removed by National Trust

2 October 2023, 09:53

Kieran Chapman tried to plant a sycamore sapling near the felled tree
Kieran Chapman tried to plant a sycamore sapling near the felled tree. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A blogger who planted a sapling at the site of the felled iconic tree at the Sycamore Gap in Northumberland says he is ‘devastated’ after it was removed by the National Trust.

Kieran Chapman, 27, from Westerhope near Newcastle, planted a new tree metres from where the famous tree was chopped down.

He posted online: “I did it! Sycamore Gap Mk2.

“Let’s see if they take it down.. surely not.. that would go against the whole nature protection right?

“Absolute mission .. felt like Jesus carrying his cross lol. Chuffed.”

He told the ChronicleLive he did it “just because everyone was devastated...to restore people’s faith in humanity, bring a smile back to people’s faces, and just give them a bit of hope”.

But his efforts went unrewarded when officials from the National Trust removed the sapling, saying the site is a “globally important archaeological setting” and permission must be sought before any changes can be made.

It said it is working with Mr Chapman to find “a more appropriate planting spot” for it.

Mr Chapman told the Chronicle he believed his sapling was “not doing any harm”.

“Absolutely gutted,” he posted on Facebook. He added: “I understand the land is protected, but to protect a tree from being planted in the earth, where they’re designed to be, no matter where its location, is crazy.”

Two people have been arrested in connection to the felling of the tree, one of the most famous in the UK, which featured in a key scene in the 1991 blockbuster Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A man in his 60s was arrested by police on Friday evening.

a National Trust spokesperson told ChronicleLive: “We understand the strength of feeling following the events at Sycamore Gap this week - and are grateful for the many offers of support and good wishes we’ve received from near and far.

“It’s important for everyone to remember that the site is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and a globally important archaeological setting, with UNESCO World Heritage designation, and that altering or adding to it can damage the archaeology, and is unlawful without prior consent from Government.

“We urge anyone wanting to pay tribute to the Sycamore Gap tree to speak to the National Trust first. The public can leave pictures, poems and memories at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre over the weekend.

“The National Trust and Northumberland National Park, along with other partners and local people, are making plans for the site and the Sycamore Gap tree in the future, and we will inform people as soon as we know the best way forward.

"While regrettably we will be removing the sapling, we have spoken to the person who planted it, and are working with them to find an appropriate planting spot within the local area.”

