Girl, 10, found in Woking house was known to authorities before death as hunt continues for trio who fled UK

By Emma Soteriou

A 10-year-old girl who was found at a house in Woking was known to Surrey County Council before her death.

Sara Sharif's body was found after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at about 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police said.

Detectives are hunting Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, who are wanted for questioning.

Police believe they travelled to Islamabad on August 9, with five children aged between one and 13.

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool. Picture: Surrey Police

On Friday council leader Tim Oliver said: "We can confirm Sara Sharif was known to Surrey County Council but we cannot comment further while the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership's thorough review process is ongoing."

Sara suffered extensive injuries over a sustained period before she was found dead, a post-mortem examination showed.

Mr Oliver said: "This is an incredibly sad situation and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected."

The national Child Safeguarding panel has been notified of the death and a multi-agency rapid review is under way, in line with standard process following the death of a child, Mr Oliver added.

"This rapid review will determine whether a local child safeguarding practice review (LCSPR) is to be undertaken by the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership.

"An LCSPR is a statutory process, bringing together partners including the police, health, social care and education to review practice of all agencies involved, organisational structures and learning."