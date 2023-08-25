Police ‘close to tracking down' father of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

25 August 2023, 06:35

Pakistan police are reportedly 'close' to finding Sara's missing family members.
Pakistan police are reportedly 'close' to finding Sara's missing family members. Picture: Surrey Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Authorities in Pakistan are ‘close to locating’ the family of 10-year-old Sara Sharif after her death earlier this month sparked an international manhunt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sara's body was found at home in the suburban Surrey town after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at about 2.50am on August 10.

Detectives are hunting Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, who are wanted for questioning.

Rawalpindi Region police chief Khurram Ali told The Mirror that the force was trying its “level best” to find Sharif, Batool and Malik, who fled with five children aged one to thirteen, and was “close to locating them”.

“It’s a matter of great concern for our police as a child was brutally killed and it is painful for all of us,” he said.

He added that the force has interrogated the father, brother and uncle of Mr Sharif.

However, a court ruled on Thursday that police had illegally detained these family members after they were held for multiple days without being arrested for any crime.

Lahore high court ruled that officers were banned from detaining them again - although they said they intend to continue questioning them after Mr Sharif briefly resurfaced at his family home in the country.

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead in a Woking property on August 10.
Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead in a Woking property on August 10. Picture: Surrey Police

Read more: Handwritten note names killer of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

Read more: Sara Sharif, 10, found dead at home in Woking 'was home-schooled and never seen smiling or laughing'

Imran Sharif, one of the brothers detained, reportedly told officers in Pakistan: “I found out what happened to Sara through the international media.

“Beinash was home with the children. Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. Beinash panicked and phoned Urfan.

“My parents told me Urfan briefly came home very upset. He kept saying 'they' are going to take his children away from him.”

It comes after reports recently emerged that a note was allegedly left for police claiming to identify Sara’s killer.

The note left for police said: "Who ever sees this, it was XXXX who killed… (Sara)… by beating.

"I am running away because I am scared."

The note contradicts a claim made by Sara's uncle Imran Sharif. He told officers she broke her neck after she slipped and fell - although authorities in the UK said she had sustained injuries over an extended period.

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool.
Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool. Picture: Surrey Police
Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, is also being hunted alongside her father and father's partner.
Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, is also being hunted alongside her father and father's partner. Picture: Surrey Police

Surrey Police issued a fresh appeal for information on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “It is now two weeks since Sara's body was found and the impact of her tragic death continues to be felt deeply by the local and wider community, including our officers and staff.

“We would like to thank those people who have already come forward and reported information to us.

“However, we know that there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.

“Any information is better than no information - although you might think it's insignificant, it might be vital to the investigation and in helping us to bring justice for Sara.”

Sara was known to Surrey County Council while she was alive, the local authority said.

On Friday council leader Tim Oliver said: "We can confirm Sara Sharif was known to Surrey County Council but we cannot comment further while the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership's thorough review process is ongoing."

Mr Oliver said: "This is an incredibly sad situation and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald 'Prentice' Patience was found dead at a property in Bury

Murder probe launched as dog owner found dead after burglars break into his home to steal labradoodle

Pakistan Floods Evacuations

Millions of children ‘still need support’ one year on from Pakistan floods

India Lunar Mission

India’s lunar rover to conduct experiments on moon’s surface

The pair are understood to have stripped the hotel room of everything

'Shame on you': Moment two guests flee hotel after emptying room - then 'smile at CCTV' as they make their escape

Emma Hunt was convicted of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Manager who stole nearly £1m from firm splashed money on £39k Halloween party, luxury cars and Carribbean holiday

Brits face a bank holiday washout

Brits face August bank holiday washout as festivals and Notting Hill Carnival take place - but there's hope for Monday

Irfaan Ali

Guyana leader demands slavery reparations ahead of plantation apology

Trump Georgia Election Indictment

Trump returns to X, formerly Twitter, and posts his mugshot

Luis Rubiales

Spain’s soccer chief in emergency meeting amid reports he will resign over kiss

Georgia Election Indictment

Trump mugshot released after visit to Atlanta jail

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

Dune: Part Two release postponed to 2024 as Hollywood strike lingers

Trump has offered up his mugshot for $47 after he became the first ex-president to have one taken

Donald Trump offers T-shirt with historic mugshot for $47 as he claims jail 'worse than you could even imagine'

WWE wrestling

WWE wrestling star Bray Wyatt dies aged 36

Ofgem announced the new price cap on Friday.

Energy bills to fall by £150 to below £2,000 in relief for families hoping to avoid another expensive winter

Donald Trump's mugshot

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to have mugshot taken after surrendering to face criminal charges

Donald Trump surrendered at a jail in Atlanta

'I did nothing wrong': Defiant Donald Trump officially released from jail after surrendering to face criminal charges

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin has broken his silence on the crash

'Complicated fate': Putin issues chilling message after Prigozhin plane crash - as US says bomb likely cause of death
Guyana Britain Slavery Reparations

President of Guyana demands slavery reparations ahead of apology

Government statistics also showed that 80% of asylum seekers are waiting longer than six months for an initial decision

Sunak warns asylum system under 'unsustainable pressure' as taxpayer bill doubles in a year to nearly £4 billion
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death
An entrance to a Nordstrom store

Nordstrom reports fall in fiscal second quarter sales and profits

Authorities at the scene of the fatal shooting

Four dead after retired police officer opens fire at California biker bar

Lucy Letby will die in prison

Failure to deal with Lucy Letby complaints 'more likely than not' led to baby deaths, former hospital boss says
Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of his Wagner Group troops

US intelligence assessment finds intentionally caused explosion killed Prigozhin

Republican presidential candidates on stage

Republican presidential candidates enjoy fundraising boost after debate

There are botulism cases linked to a popular Spanish food item

Brits heading to Spanish holiday hotspots warned of killer food bug found in popular local dish

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'
King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit