Police ‘close to tracking down' father of Sara Sharif, ten-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking

By Jenny Medlicott

Authorities in Pakistan are ‘close to locating’ the family of 10-year-old Sara Sharif after her death earlier this month sparked an international manhunt.

Sara's body was found at home in the suburban Surrey town after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at about 2.50am on August 10.

Detectives are hunting Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, who are wanted for questioning.

Rawalpindi Region police chief Khurram Ali told The Mirror that the force was trying its “level best” to find Sharif, Batool and Malik, who fled with five children aged one to thirteen, and was “close to locating them”.

“It’s a matter of great concern for our police as a child was brutally killed and it is painful for all of us,” he said.

He added that the force has interrogated the father, brother and uncle of Mr Sharif.

However, a court ruled on Thursday that police had illegally detained these family members after they were held for multiple days without being arrested for any crime.

Lahore high court ruled that officers were banned from detaining them again - although they said they intend to continue questioning them after Mr Sharif briefly resurfaced at his family home in the country.

Imran Sharif, one of the brothers detained, reportedly told officers in Pakistan: “I found out what happened to Sara through the international media.

“Beinash was home with the children. Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. Beinash panicked and phoned Urfan.

“My parents told me Urfan briefly came home very upset. He kept saying 'they' are going to take his children away from him.”

It comes after reports recently emerged that a note was allegedly left for police claiming to identify Sara’s killer.

The note left for police said: "Who ever sees this, it was XXXX who killed… (Sara)… by beating.

"I am running away because I am scared."

The note contradicts a claim made by Sara's uncle Imran Sharif. He told officers she broke her neck after she slipped and fell - although authorities in the UK said she had sustained injuries over an extended period.

Surrey Police issued a fresh appeal for information on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “It is now two weeks since Sara's body was found and the impact of her tragic death continues to be felt deeply by the local and wider community, including our officers and staff.

“We would like to thank those people who have already come forward and reported information to us.

“However, we know that there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.

“Any information is better than no information - although you might think it's insignificant, it might be vital to the investigation and in helping us to bring justice for Sara.”

Sara was known to Surrey County Council while she was alive, the local authority said.

On Friday council leader Tim Oliver said: "We can confirm Sara Sharif was known to Surrey County Council but we cannot comment further while the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership's thorough review process is ongoing."

Mr Oliver said: "This is an incredibly sad situation and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected."