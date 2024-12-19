Exclusive

Jurors involved in 'extremely stressful and traumatic' Sara Sharif case offered counselling and support

19 December 2024, 15:13

Sara Sharif, 10, was found "beaten to death " at the family home in Woking, Surrey
Sara Sharif, 10, was found "beaten to death " at the family home in Woking, Surrey. Picture: Surrey Police

By Flaminia Luck

Jurors involved in the "extremely stressful and traumatic" case of Sara Sharif have been offered free counselling and support following the 10-week trial into her "shocking" murder, LBC has been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The case "shocked and horrified not only those who knew and loved her, but people across the country and around the world", according to police.

The 10-year-old girl was "beaten to death" at her family home in Surrey last year after suffering a two-year campaign of "horrific" abuse.

During the "campaign of torture", Sara was hooded, burned, bitten and beaten and her body was found by police to have 96 injuries, including 11 fractures to her spine and signs of a traumatic brain injury.

On Tuesday, her father Urfan Sharif, 42, and stepmum Beinash Batool, 30, were given life sentences with a minimum of 40 and 33 years respectively for her murder.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of 16-years in prison after being found guilty of a lesser charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson confirmed to LBC: “Jurors involved in the Sara Sharif case have been offered free counselling sessions and access to a 24/7 helpline for support, as part of an ongoing pilot operating across 15 Crown Courts.”

The scheme is available for jurors who have taken part in "the most traumatic cases" who hear disturbing evidence, including murder, abuse and cruelty.

Read more: I have always been against the death penalty but the case of Sara Sharif makes me question that view

Read more: Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

Heartbroken caller weeps over Sara Sharif's murder

'Distressing and traumatic'

The scheme, launched in October, means jurors in 14 Crown Courts across the country can self-refer themselves for six free counselling sessions with specially trained counsellors, as well as a 24/7 helpline for support and advice.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said:  "Jury service is an essential part of criminal justice which underpins the impartiality and fairness that runs through our legal system.

"Offering free emotional and mental support is a significant step forward to help jurors performing a vital public service who have heard distressing and traumatic evidence in often demanding, long and high-profile cases."

The pilot is funded by the Ministry of Justice, provided by Vita Health Group, and will run for around six months.

Mr Justice Cavanagh during the sentencing at the Old Bailey in London, of Sara Sharif's father, stepmother and uncle
Mr Justice Cavanagh told jurors the case had been "extremely stressful and traumatic". Picture: Alamy

'Torture'

At the sentencing of Sara's father and stepmum on Tuesday, Justice Cavanagh said judges must be careful about using the word “torture” and that it should not be “overused”, adding: “But is it no exaggeration to describe the campaign of abuse against Sara as torture.”

He said that the treatment inflicted on the 10-year-old child was “nothing short of gruesome” and that the cruelty involved was “almost inconceivable”.

He went on to say that none of the defendants had shown a “shred of true remorse”, and that nothing he could do would “provide recompense for the loss of this young child’s life”.

Referencing the change in Sharif’s testimony during the trial, from blaming Batool for the abuse inflicted on Sara, to then admitting he had beaten her but hadn’t meant to kill her, Justice Cavanagh said that Sharif’s “stated remorse” had been “no more than a ploy” and that even after he had made admissions, he continued to “conceal the true extent of (his) cruelty towards Sara”.

Turning to Batool, Justice Cavanagh said: “You were prepared to sacrifice Sara because you did not want to lose your other children.

"Put bluntly, you did not care enough about Sara to save her.”

Justice Cavanagh said Malik should have recognised that what was being done to Sara was “dangerous and wrong and had to be stopped” and yet he had taken “absolutely no steps to protect Sara.”

Clapping erupted from the Old Bailey gallery following the judge's sentencing remarks.

Sara's father, step-mother and uncle have now all been jailed
Sara's father, step-mother and uncle have now all been jailed. Picture: Surrey Police

'Sadist'

In her victim impact statement, which was read out to the court, Sara’s mother Olga Domin, paid tribute to her daughter, and said that she was “always smiling” and had “her own unique character”.

Ms Domin continued: “The only thing I had left to give to my daughter was to give her a beautiful Catholic funeral that she deserves.

“Sara is not far from home, and she is visited every day, I always light candles for her and there are flowers with her.

"She is now an angel who looks down on us from heaven, she is no longer experiencing violence.

“To this day, I can't understand how someone can be such a sadist to a child.

"I hoped that when she grew up, we would meet but now it won't happen, she left us too soon.”

x
Sara had suffered more than 25 broken bones, from being hit repeatedly with a cricket bat, metal pole and mobile phone. Picture: SurreyPolice

'Shocked and horrified'

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Chapman from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “This case has shocked and horrified not only those who knew and loved her, but people across the country and around the world.

“Sara’s death has been one of the most difficult and distressing cases that Surrey Police has ever dealt with.

"I would like to thank those who came forward to provide information, and those who gave evidence in such harrowing circumstances.

“I would also like to thank the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence which has been presented throughout this trial, much of which has been extremely disturbing.

James O'Brien reflects on the Sara Sharif story

Sara’s body was found at the family home in Hammond Road, Woking, in the early hours of August 10, 2023, after Urfan Sharif, called police and told them that he had killed his daughter and left her at the address.

A note was found next to her body in Sharif’s handwriting in which he also claimed to be responsible for her death.

The call was made after Sharif, Batool and Malik left the UK to fly to Pakistan with five of Sara’s siblings, aged between 1 and 13 years at the time.

During the call, which lasted eight and a half minutes, Sharif told the operator that he had killed his daughter, and instructed officers to go to the family home.

Sharif said he had “panicked and left home” and said he had “beaten her up too much” but that it wasn’t his intention to kill her.

Sara Sharif relatives arrested on plane at Gatwick Airport

However, he refused to say where he was and gave no indication that the family had flown to Islamabad the night before Sara’s body was found.

It later transpired Batool had booked the one-way tickets for the three adults and five children on August 8, 2023, the day Sara is believed to have died.

An investigation was launched to locate Sharif, Batool and Malik.

On September 13, 2023, Sharif, Batool and Malik left Pakistan and returned to the UK.

They were arrested on suspicion of Sara’s murder and causing or allowing the death of a child as they disembarked at Gatwick Airport.

On December 14, 2023, they appeared at the Central Criminal Court in London where they all pleaded not guilty to both offences.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, Pool)

Luigi Mangione waves extradition over health insurance boss shooting in New York

Breaking
Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in a mistaken identity attack

Two teens, 15 and 16, detained for life for murders of best friends stabbed to death in case of mistaken identity

Women stand amid the destroyed buildings on the island of Mayotte

French president visits Mayotte to survey damage from cyclone

Gisele Pelicot walks past police and crowd as she arrives at the court in southern France

Gisele Pelicot tells of ordeal as ex-husband jailed in mass rape trial in France

Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), believes elusive 'standing waves' might explain sightings of the mythical monster

Loch Ness Monster mystery may finally be solved due to natural phenomenon

Kyle Clifford, 26, now faces an additional charge of rape - after being accused of killing Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt

Crossbow triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford also charged with rape

Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Smoke rises from a building following a fire in Taiwan

Nine die in massive fire in Taiwan

Gisele Pelicot speaking to the press outside court

I thought of my grandchildren, Gisele Pelicot says after French rape trial

Putin has called for a 'high-tech missile duel'

Putin challenges West to 'high-tech duel' against Oreshnik missile in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, speaks to European Council president Antonio Costa as they arrive for an EU summit, with flags in the foreground

EU leaders insist no decisions can be taken about Ukraine without its consent

Alan Edward, left, was found with an armoury of lethal weapons in his Scotland home and was charged with terror offences.

Neo-Nazi with terrifying ‘array of weaponry’ jailed for 10 years

Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during his annual news conference

Putin boasts about gains in Ukraine as he holds annual news conference

Sean and Martina Burke, the parents of Enoch Burke, who was jailed after for committing contempt of court after failing to stay away from the school he was suspended from.

Former teacher jailed after school transgender row joined by dad in prison after courtroom assault

James Hitchcock, a footballer from Barton Town FC, has died from a head injury.

Tributes paid to Barton Town FC goalkeeper James Hitchcock who died from head injury after being attacked on night out

Gisèle Pelicot says she 'never regretted' waiving her anonymity

Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ bravely says she ‘struggled on for her children’ as rapist is jailed for 20 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalie Rupnow (pictured left) gunned down Rubi Patricia Vergara (pictured right)

Family pay tribute to girl who was shot dead after female classmate opened fire at school in Wisconsin
Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed in an unprovoked machete attack

UK's youngest murderers since James Bulger's killers handed longer sentences

FRANCE-JUSTICE-TRIAL-ASSAULT-WOMEN

Fifty-one French rapists dubbed 'Mr Everyman' who attacked Gisèle Pelicot jailed for more than 400 years
A tall building peaks through a dense layer of fog and smog in Sarajevo, Bosnia

Bosnia’s capital chokes on toxic air as thick blanket of smog engulfs Sarajevo

The body of a man in his 60s was found at in Helston Business Park in Cornwall

Woman in her 80s arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found at Cornwall business park
Firefighters work at the scene of an Israeli air strike on a power station in Sanaa, Yemen

Israeli air strikes hit Yemen’s rebel-held capital and port city

Piccadilly line trains will run around every 15 minutes until mid-January.

Commuters face travel chaos on Piccadilly line after leaf fall damages ageing trains

Australian backpacker Jessica Parkinson who vanished from a London hostel two weeks ago

Panicked search for Australian backpacker, 29, who vanished from hostel and sent ‘cryptic’ texts
Dominique Pelicot, 72, drugged his ex-wife and allowed dozens of men to rape her.

Monster of Avignon to die behind bars as he's convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot and jailed for 20 years
Sir Mark told Nick: “The aggression and violence officers face is really ghastly.”

Rise in attacks on police is due to ‘lack of respect of authority,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News