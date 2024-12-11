'Do you love Sara? No comment': Sara Sharif's stepmother's chilling words as she is found guilty of murder

11 December 2024, 15:09 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 15:12

Beinash Batool gives chilling lack of response as she's interviewed by police for murder

By Kit Heren

Sara Sharif's stepmother Beinash Batool refused to say if she loved the ten-year-old, in police interview footage released after she was found guilty of murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Batool, 30, was asked a series of questions by police about her relationship with Sara, answering "no comment" to each.

Questions included: 'What happened to Sara?'; 'What did you see?'; 'Whose choice was it how you left Sara?; 'Do you love Sara?'; 'Did you care about her at all?' None got a reply.

The police footage was published after Batool and her husband Urfan Sharif, Sara's father, were found guilty of the 10-year-old's murder on Wednesday, with her uncle Faisal Malik found guilty of allowing the death of a child but not guilty of murder.

Sara died on August 8 2023 at her home in Woking, Surrey. She was found with dozens of injuries.

Her biological mother Olga, who did not have custody of Sara, said her "princess" could "brighten up the darkest room" after the guilty verdicts.

Beinash Batool
Beinash Batool. Picture: Surrey Police

She said: "My dear Sara, I ask God to please take care of my little girl, she was taken too soon."Sara had beautiful brown eyes and an angelic voice. Sara's smile could brighten up the darkest room.

"Everyone who knew Sara will know her unique character, her beautiful smile and loud laugh.

"She will always be in our hearts, her laughter will bring warmth to our lives. We miss Sara very much. Love you princess."

Urfan Sharif
Urfan Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

The 10-year-old had gone to live with her Pakistani father Urfan Sharif and "beautiful" young stepmother Batool following a custody battle with her Polish mother Olga.

Any hopes that her turbulent early years were behind her would have quickly been squashed as a pattern of abuse emerged within two years.

She was put to work doing the laundry and housework by Batool, who liked to keep up appearances and keep a tidy home.

Batool made her views clear by repeatedly complaining to her sister Qandeela that Sharif was hitting Sara for being "naughty" and "rude and rebellious".

Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

She blamed her stepdaughter for her own misery by baiting Sharif, saying she cut up his clothes, hid his keys and tore up documents, even suggesting she had a "jinn" or demon in her.

According to the prosecution, Batool was complicit in Sharif's abuse because of the number of times she would call him home to sort out his daughter's behaviour, knowing what would happen.

The Old Bailey heard how Sara had been hooded, burned and beaten during more than two years of abuse.

The judge adjourned sentencing until next Tuesday, telling jurors the case had been "extremely stressful and traumatic".

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said Sharif had gone on to create a "culture of violent discipline", where assaults on Sara had "become completely routine, completely normalised".

Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police
Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

The defendants had fled to Pakistan after Sara died at the family home in Surrey.

Sharif called police when he arrived in Islamabad and confessed he had beaten her up "too much".

Officers went to his former home and found Sara's broken and battered body in a bunk bed, with a confession note from Sharif on the pillow.

Sara had suffered more than 25 broken bones, from being hit repeatedly with a cricket bat, metal pole and mobile phone.

She had a broken hyoid bone in her neck from being throttled, iron burns on her buttocks, boiling water burns on her feet, and human bite marks on her arm and thigh.

There was also evidence she had been bound with packaging tape and hooded during the assaults, which would have left her in excruciating pain, jurors heard.

Batool had told her sisters that Sharif would regularly "beat the crap" out of Sara over the course of more than two years, but failed to report what was going on.

Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik. Picture: Surrey Police

By January 2023, Sara began wearing a hijab to cover up the bruises at school.

Teachers noticed marks on her face and referred her to social services in March of that year, but the case was dropped within days.

The following month, Sara was taken out of school and the violence against her intensified in the weeks before her death.

On August 8, Sara collapsed and Batool reacted by summoning Sharif home and calling her family 30 times.

Sharif's reaction to finding his daughter lying close to death in Batool's lap was to "whack" her in the stomach twice with a pole for "pretending", jurors heard.

Within hours of Sara's death, the couple were arranging flights to Pakistan for the next day for themselves and the rest of the family.

Sara Sherif seen playing instrument in released footage

The defendants returned to the UK on September 13 2023, leaving behind other children who had travelled with them, and were detained within minutes of a flight touching down at Gatwick airport.

Giving evidence in his trial, Sharif initially blamed Batool for the violence, claiming he was working when his daughter was abused.

On the seventh day of his evidence, he dramatically changed his story and took "full responsibility" for Sara's death.

Jurors appeared tearful and shocked and Batool wailed in the dock throughout his confession.

He admitted hitting Sara repeatedly with a cricket bat and pole, strangling her with his bare hands, and battering her over the head with a mobile phone.

He denied burning her or putting a hood over her head during "punishments" for her so-called "naughty" behaviour.

Later, he backtracked on his confession and claimed he did not mean to seriously harm Sara, despite having earlier indicated he wanted to change his plea.

Under cross-examination, it was alleged two other children he was connected with had been burned and bitten and he was the "common denominator".

Questions are being asked if the Sara Sharif tragedy could have been prevented
Questions are being asked if the Sara Sharif tragedy could have been prevented. Picture: Surrey Police

Although the bites on Sara's body did not match Sharif's teeth it was alleged he could have encouraged Batool, who alone refused to give a set of her tooth impressions.

It was alleged that he had been controlling and manipulative towards Batool, as well as Sara's mother Olga and two Polish ex-girlfriends.

Batool and university student Malik refused to give evidence but denied involvement.

It was claimed on Batool's behalf that Sharif was the "sole perpetrator" of the violence against his "spirited, bold and fierce" daughter.

Caroline Carberry KC said: "No doubt that spirit, that boldness from his daughter, was what Urfan Sharif tried to silence with his beating, control, cruel punishment and degrading treatment of her.

"Terrorising not just Sara but everyone else who lived under the roof with him."

Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

After the verdicts, Chief Superintendent Mark Chapman told the PA news agency: "Surrey Police's thoughts continue to be with Sara's mother and her siblings and anyone who knew Sara in her short life.

"Through the course of this prosecution members of the public will have heard or read horrific detail around the injuries Sara sustained or the neglect that was administered to her. We would like to reach out to those people and say our thought are with them also."

He said the circumstances of the case were "unusual" as he paid tribute to the call handler who spoke to Sharif when he called to report his daughter's death from Pakistan.

He said: "Surrey Police worked tirelessly on this case in the early days with our partner agencies in this country and overseas.

"It is a hugely complex legal and procedural framework that we needed to navigate in terms of seeking individuals that were wanted for serious matters in this country but were overseas in Pakistan.

"That work was ongoing for many days and weeks following the discovery of Sara's body. I would like to thank those agencies for their continued support in this investigation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The original Nvidia Corporation headquarters in Silicon Valley, California

US Supreme Court allows investors’ class action to proceed against Nvidia

A private medical clinic is seen damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly accused of stealing from the Post Office

‘A slap in the face’: No prosecution over Post Office Horizon scandal until at least 2027

Firefighters, Dos Hermanas, Seville-province, Region of Andalusia, Spain, Europe

Firefighter accused of ‘queue jumping’ following sex change announcement after failing to 'make the grade' as man

Sara Sharif's mother Olga has paid tribute

Sara Sharif's mother pays tribute to 'angelic' daughter, after father and stepmother found guilty of murder

Donald Tusk

Poland to protect major TV stations against hostile purchase attempts by Russia

Breaking
Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup despite human rights concerns

Regency Café In London UK

London's iconic Regency Cafe that serves the 'best fry up in the UK' is up for sale for £170,000

TV screen in a bar showing Emmanuel Macron

Macron seeks political deal to name a new prime minister and restore stability

Journalists view fragments of what authorities in Kyiv described as a Russian hypersonic missile that struck a factory in Dnipro

Russia may be ready to use new lethal missile against Ukraine again – US

Avanti West Coast Pendolino 390 passenger train at Carlisle Station

Christmas rail misery as Avanti West Coast announces wave of strike action

Sara Sharif was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Sara Sharif plays guitar and sings in heartbreaking unseen home video as father and step mum convicted of her murder

Carmen Bryan, who had a nine-year affair with Jay Z, speaks out against the rapper's allegations.

Woman who had 'nine-year affair with Jay-Z' breaks silence over rape allegations against the star

Questions are being asked if the Sara Sharif tragedy could have been prevented

How authorities failed Sara Sharif for years as father and stepmother guilty of her murder

Olaf Scholz appears after making the formal announcement

Scholz sets Germany on course for election as he requests confidence vote

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rally Held In Support Of Transgender Community

Puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria to be banned indefinitely in the UK

Carol Royal and her son.

Heartbreak for Coronation Street star as 'perfectly fit' husband dies in tragic swimming pool accident
Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Father and stepmother guilty of murdering Sara Sharif, 10, who was burned and beaten in two years of horrific abuse
TikTok logo on a smartphone

TikTok challenges Canadian government order to dissolve in the country

An artist's impression of the King Khalid University Stadium in Abha - one of 15 stadiums Saudi Arabia plans to use for the 2034 World Cup

FA to support Saudi bid for 2034 World Cup

Ibrahima Bah

Asylum seeker convicted of manslaughter after four died as he led boat across Channel loses bid to challenge convictions
Women are subject to "medical misogyny" across the NHS, a report has found.

Medical misogyny leaves women facing years of 'needless pain', MPs warn

A new AI-powered blood test is the first to detect signs of breast cancer in its earliest stages

AI-powered blood test first to spot earliest signs of breast cancer

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland.

Desperate search for England rugby star Tom Voyce, feared dead after going missing in Storm Darragh
Romanian voters with flags

Romania’s pro-Western parties agree to form majority government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News