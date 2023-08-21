Tribute to 'bubbly, confident little girl' found dead at home in Woking, as police hunt father in Pakistan

21 August 2023, 19:28

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council
A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council. Picture: Surrey Police

By Kit Heren

A headteacher has paid tribute to the "bubbly, confident" ten-year-old girl who was found dead at a house in Surrey earlier this month.

Sara Sharif's body was found at home in Woking after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at about 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police said.

Detectives are hunting Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, who are wanted for questioning.

Police believe they travelled to Islamabad on August 9, with five children aged between one and 13.

Jacquie Chambers, headteacher of St Mary's C of E primary school in Byfleet - where Sara had been a Year 5 pupil, said she would be "dearly missed" by pupils and teachers.

In a statement, she said: "She [Sara] was a bubbly, confident little girl who had the most beautiful smile. She was full of ideas and was very passionate about the things she believed in."

Ms Chambers added: "Sara will be dearly missed and, as a school community, we are all deeply affected by this tragedy.

"Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy are with those affected by this heartbreaking news."

She said St Mary's C of E was "fully supporting partner agencies with their investigations", before adding their current priority was "to support our school community as they grieve and recover".

Pakistan police in the eastern province of Punjab are trying to arrest Mr Sharif in connection with his daughter's death.

Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool
Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool. Picture: Surrey Police

She was known to Surrey County Council while she was alive, the local authority said.

On Friday council leader Tim Oliver said: "We can confirm Sara Sharif was known to Surrey County Council but we cannot comment further while the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership's thorough review process is ongoing."

Sara suffered extensive injuries over a sustained period before she was found dead, a post-mortem examination showed.

Mr Oliver said: "This is an incredibly sad situation and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected."

The national Child Safeguarding panel has been notified of the death and a multi-agency rapid review is under way, in line with standard process following the death of a child, Mr Oliver added.

"This rapid review will determine whether a local child safeguarding practice review (LCSPR) is to be undertaken by the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership.

"An LCSPR is a statutory process, bringing together partners including the police, health, social care and education to review practice of all agencies involved, organisational structures and learning."

