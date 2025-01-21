Sara Sharif’s killer father's life sentence to officially be reassessed for being 'unduly lenient'

21 January 2025, 06:03

Father of Sara Sharif jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years and stepmother for 33 years
Father of Sara Sharif jailed for life with a minimum of 40 years and stepmother for 33 years. Picture: Sharif

By Henry Moore

The Solicitor General will appeal against the murder sentence handed to Sara Sharif's father on the grounds it is "unduly lenient".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 10-year-old suffered "unimaginable pain, misery and anxiety" as she was repeatedly beaten, burned, bitten and restrained at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

The Old Bailey heard how Sara had been hooded, burned and beaten during more than two years of abuse.

Sara’s brutal father Urfan Sharif, 43, was handed a life sentence last month, with a minimum term of 40 years.

Her stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, was also found guilty of murdering the child and will spend 33 years behind bars.

Read more: Starmer to give emergency address amid public enquiry as he admits state ‘failed’ to prevent Southport attack

Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, wiped tears from his eyes as the sentences were read out.
Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, wiped tears from his eyes as the sentences were read out. Picture: Handout

Sharif’s sentence has now been branded “unduly lenient” by the Solicitor General, who will appeal to have it increased.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said: "The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby MP has referred Urfan Sharif's sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence."

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and jailed for 16 years.

The Solicitor General's appeal bid comes after Sharif, Batool and Malik all made an application to the Court of Appeal with a view to appealing against their sentences, it is understood.

Calls have also been made to name three judges who oversaw historical family court cases related to Sara, as well as others including social workers and guardians.

The sentencing of Sara's three family members came after the trio were convicted of causing or allowing her death by a jury at the Old Bailey last week.
The sentencing of Sara's three family members came after the trio were convicted of causing or allowing her death by a jury at the Old Bailey last week. Picture: Surrey Police

Sara was found dead in a bunkbed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 2023, after her father rang police from Pakistan to confess he had beaten her "too much".

She had suffered 71 "fresh" injuries, including 25 broken bones, iron burns on her bottom, scalding marks to her feet, and human bites.

Within hours of Sara's death, Sharif and Batool had booked flights to Pakistan for the whole family, including her five siblings and half siblings.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of family members of Sara Sharif (left to right) Beinash Batool, (stepmother), Faisal Malik, (uncle) and Urfan Sharif, (father) appearing in the dock at Guildford Magistrates' Court.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of family members of Sara Sharif (left to right) Beinash Batool, (stepmother), Faisal Malik, (uncle) and Urfan Sharif, (father) appearing in the dock at Guildford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

The defendants returned to the UK on September 13 2023, leaving the children behind, and were detained within minutes of a flight touching down at Gatwick Airport.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey last month, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Sara's death "was the culmination of years of neglect, frequent assaults and what can only be described as torture", mainly at the hands of Sharif.

He told Sharif: "You treated her in such a way because you considered it your right to impose harsh discipline on her.

"Sara was a brave, feisty and spirited child. She was not submissive as you wanted her to be. She stood up to you.

"I have no doubt that your ego and sense of self-importance was boosted by the power you wielded over her and the rest of the family."

Mr Justice Cavanagh during the sentencing at the Old Bailey in London, of Sara Sharif's father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool, and uncle Faisal Malik for the 10-year-old's death. Picture date: Tuesday December 17, 2024.
Mr Justice Cavanagh during the sentencing at the Old Bailey in London, of Sara Sharif's father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool, and uncle Faisal Malik for the 10-year-old's death. Picture date: Tuesday December 17, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Batool was prepared to "sacrifice" her stepdaughter, the judge said, adding: "Put bluntly, you did not care about Sara enough to save her."

He dismissed as "preposterous" any suggestion that Malik was too busy on his phone and wearing earbuds to notice what was going on.

Sharif was allegedly attacked by two inmates in a cell at HMP Belmarsh, armed with the jagged lid of a tuna tin, on New Year's Day, and suffered cuts to his neck and face, The Sun reported.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump and Melania share first dance at glitzy Inaugural Ball as 47th president signs slew of executive orders

APTOPIX Trump Immigration Mexico

Trump rolls out his blueprint on border security moments after inauguration

Trump Inauguration

Trump issues pardons for January 6 Capitol riot participants

Trump Inauguration

Trump suspends US foreign assistance for 90 days pending reviews

Trump Climate

Trump signs executive order directing US withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

Vermont Border Patrol Shooting

US border patrol agent fatally shot in Vermont south of Canadian border

Starmer will address the nation on Tuesday morning, saying there are 'grave questions to answer'.

Starmer to give emergency address amid public enquiry as he admits state ‘failed’ to prevent Southport attack

Canada Cabinet Retreat

Canada relieved Trump does not impose tariffs on first day of presidency

Trump FBI

Veteran agent now acting FBI director pending Senate confirmation of Trump pick

Donald Trump says he has pardoned about 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol

'Now the work begins': Donald Trump pardons 1,500 'January 6 hostages' as he signs first executive orders

Colombia Killings

Colombia to declare ‘state of emergency’ as violence in northern regions spikes

Sam Vanderpump

Made in Chelsea star reveals he nearly died after being rushed to hospital with life-threatening infection

Trump Inauguration

US Senate confirms Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

Trump Inauguration

Biden leaves Washington after 50 years but says ‘we’re not leaving the fight’

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Ca

Donald Trump becomes 47th president of United States

Attendees cheer as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

Key takeaways from US President Donald Trump’s inaugural address

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk arrives on stage to speak at an indoor presidential inauguration parade event in Washington

Musk’s prominence during inauguration ceremonies stamps place in Trump’s orbit

Emily Thornberry tells LBC’s Andrew Marr that “the correct approach to Trump is to take him seriously, but not to take him literally”

Take Donald Trump seriously, not literally, warns Emily Thornberry following inauguration

California Wildfires Alerts

Gusty winds and extreme fire weather return to Southern California

Vivek Ramaswamy arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)

Ramaswamy will not serve on Trump’s government efficiency commission

President Donald Trump gestures during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington

What are Donald Trump’s plans as presidency begins?

Musk speaking at the Capital One Arena

Fury as Elon Musk appears to do 'Nazi salute' at Trump inauguration rally

Trump-Denali-Alaska

Trump vows to change names of Mount Denali and Gulf of Mexico

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer prevented from travelling to former school just week before launching knife attack
Trump Inauguration

What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration – including the hat

Nigeria Tanker Explosion

Death toll in Nigeria tanker explosion rises to 98

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News