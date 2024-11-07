Sara Sharif’s ‘evil’ stepmum tied her up with packaging tape, father tells court

7 November 2024, 20:57

Some readers may find the following details distressing

Sara Sharif was found dead
The father of Sara Sharif alleged his wife Beinash Batool tied up the 10-year-old with packaging tape. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

Sara Sharif's "evil and psycho" stepmother was caught red-handed after tying up the "terrified" 10-year-old with packaging tape at home, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beinash Batool, 30, Sara's father Urfan Sharif, 42, and uncle Faisal Malik, 29, are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of her murder after a campaign of abuse.

The 10-year-old was found dead under a blanket at her home in Woking, Surrey, in August last year.

Jurors heard Sara suffered dozens of injuries, including burns from an iron, human bite marks and signs of restraint.

Yesterday in court, Sharif cast the blame on his wife - calling her the “crazy” one who had “black magic” done to her.

Today, Sharif wept as he said: "I never knew I was living with evil and psycho."

On one occasion, he said he came home and found Sara with her arms bound behind her back with packaging tape in the television room.

Sara
Sara Sharif was only 10 at the time of her death. Picture: Surrey Police

'Terrified'

Batool was present and appeared "shocked" to see him, Sharif said: "I screamed. I was angry, I was annoyed.

"She, Sara, was terrified. She was scared. She didn't say much. I hugged her, I kissed her, then me and Beinash went into the kitchen.

"She apologised to me and she promised that she wouldn't do it again. And even after those days I was that stupid that I believed her."

He said he cut his daughter free using a knife from the kitchen.

T
The trio have all denied murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. Picture: Surrey Police

Defence barrister Naeem Mian KC asked why he did not report it, saying: "Your daughter, the girl you have fought for custody of, at home has her arms tied behind her back with packaging tape?"

The defendant said he had been "an idiot" and should have called police.

Mr Mian said: "According to you, you just caught her red-handed. This is your daughter."

Sharif said: "She (Batool) apologised. I've been wrong for a long, long time."

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death, a jury heard
Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death. Picture: Handout

Jurors were told that Batool stayed at home with Sara while Sharif worked long hours as a taxi driver and cooked and cleaned for the family at weekends.

Sharif denied Batool's repeated claims to her sister that he was "beating the crap" out of his daughter.

He admitted he slapped Sara "multiple times" but only because Batool told him she was "playing up".

Referring to one alleged incident Batool relayed to her sister, Mr Mian said: "You've had a long day, you've been told by Batool Sara, in particular, has been playing up.

"Wouldn't you just say 'I'll sort it out', go to her bedroom, wake her up and kick the crap out of her?"

Urfan Sharif arrested at Gatwick airport

Sharif replied: "No sir. She always accused her of everything that did happen.

"I slapped her only because I was made to. My daughter Sara was doing everything to make her life hell."

He went on: "Beinash all the time she accused Sara. She was blaming my daughter.

"I should not have believed her. I never knew I was living with evil and psycho."

Mr Mian said: "According to her, you're the psycho, you're the one who took a cricket bat to Sara."

Sharif denied this, saying he had never beaten her with a white pole, bit her or put a homemade hood over her head.

Read more: Sara Sharif's father accuses 'crazy' wife of abusing him ... - LBC

Read more: Horror injuries of schoolgirl Sara Sharif revealed in court - as three family members stand trial for her murder

Sara was forced to wear a hijab to hide her injuries, the trial heard
Sara was forced to wear a hijab to hide her injuries, the trial heard. Picture: Handout

He told jurors: "The person who bit my daughter on the arm like an animal? I didn't do it, Faisal didn't do it ... Who else was at home?"

Mr Mian reminded jurors of evidence that only Batool had refused to give her dental impressions to compare with the marks on Sara's body.

At the end of last July, Sharif said he found out from Batool that Sara was wearing a nappy because she "could not control her bladder".

When he challenged his wife about it, she told him that it was "normal" for growing girls as their bodies changed, the court heard.

Sharif told jurors: "Sara wet herself a few times. Beinash told me we need to put her in a nappy, she's growing up, she's going through that time of the month."

Sara Sharif relatives arrested on plane at Gatwick Airport

Mr Mian said: "Are you just making this up because you, the psycho, burnt Sara? You burnt her so badly that she wasn't able to sit down. With an iron.

"Did you burn, did you brand Sara on her bottom?"

Sharif replied: "No sir."

He denied seeing bruises on her body, only a "scratch on the nose", as Sara wore a hijab, long sleeves and leggings, even when she was at home.

He told jurors he never saw her in pain or unable to move, with the only other injury being blisters on her feet, which were treated with antiseptic cream.

On the day of her death, Sara did the laundry but she never did ironing because she was "too young" and it was "dangerous", he said.

That evening, Sharif was working when he received a call from Batool telling him to "come home", the court heard.

He responded that he was "driving not flying" and would be back in 15 to 20 minutes.

Sharif denied he was "burning up with anger to get home" and sort out the problem with Sara, even stopping off at a Co-op to buy cigarettes or vapes on the way.

Mr Mian previously told the court that Mr Sharif arrived home to find Sara “limp”, before attempting CPR and begging for an ambulance to be called.

“He was told in Urdu or Punjabi, ‘leave it, she’s dead’,” by Ms Batool.

Jurors heard that at 8.38pm, a child in the house sent an "urgent" text to a friend to say Sara had "just passed away".

A day after Sara died, the defendants took a flight to Islamabad, Pakistan and were later arrested on September 13 upon their return to the UK.

The defendants, formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, have denied murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.

CCTV images of the family at Heathrow Airport leaving the UK for Pakistan
CCTV images of the family at Heathrow Airport leaving the UK for Pakistan. Picture: Surrey Police

