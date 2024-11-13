Sara Sharif’s father ‘did not intend to kill her’ but admits beating her over the head with a phone months before she died

13 November 2024, 15:55

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today. Picture: Surrey Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sara Sharif's father told jurors he "did not intend to kill" his daughter, despite admitting he repeatedly hit Sara over the head with a mobile phone in the run-up to her death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the admission under cross-examination as his wife Beinash Batool, 30, sobbed in the dock of the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

It comes despite Sharif telling the court he "takes full responsibility" for the death of his 10-year-old daughter but denies her murder.

Previously, Sharif had sought to blame Batool for killing his daughter but in a dramatic admission, told jurors: "I accept every single thing."

Sharif admitted in court that he bound his daughter with tape, with the court hearing he beat his daughter with a pole or cricket bat in the weeks leading up to her death in August 2023.

Cross-examining for Batool, Caroline Carberry KC asked Sharif: "When you used the phone on her head did you use it banging it time and time again on her head?"

Sharif replied: "Yes."

Sara Sharif was found dead at the family home in Woking, Surrey, last August 10 after the defendants fled to Pakistan.

She suffered dozens of injuries including human bite marks and iron burns, jurors have heard.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Sara Sharif's father Urfan Sharif (right) and her uncle Faisal Malik appearing via video-link, from Belmarsh prison, at the Old Bailey in London.
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Sara Sharif's father Urfan Sharif (right) and her uncle Faisal Malik appearing via video-link, from Belmarsh prison, at the Old Bailey in London. Picture: Alamy

Ms Carberry said he had asked Sharif about a note he left beside the body of his daughter before leaving for Pakistan.

In it he wrote "love you Sara" on the first page followed by the words: "Whoever see this note it's me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating."

Ms Carberry asked if he did indeed kill his daughter by beating and Sharif replied: "Yes, she died because of me."

The barrister said: "In the weeks before she died she suffered multiple fractures to her body, didn't she, and it was you who inflicted those injuries?"

The defendant replied: "Yes."

'I've lost everything all over again': Mum-of-three recalled to jail for missing one probation meeting 20 years ago

Over 100 Post Office branches and 1,000 jobs at risk under sweeping overhaul, as union slams 'cruel' changes

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik are each facing two charges relating to the death of Sara, 10
Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik are each facing two charges relating to the death of Sara, 10. Picture: Surrey Police

Sharif accepted causing the injuries, bar burn and bite marks, and added: "I take responsibility. I take full responsibility."

He admitted causing fractures to Sara by hitting her with a cricket bat or pole.

Asked if he broke Sara's hyoid neck bone, he repeated: "I can take full responsibility. I accept every single thing."

Ms Carberry went on: "I suggest on the night of the 6th August you badly beat Sara."

Speaking barely above a whisper in the witness box, Sharif replied: "I accept everything."

Sharif made the shock admissions on the seventh day of his evidence to the jury.

Previously, he had put the blame on Batool and claimed that he was out of the house working in his taxi when the abuse was going on.

Earlier in the week, Ms Carberry told him: "You are a lying, manipulative and controlling man, aren't you?"

Sharif replied: "No, I am not."

Sharif, Batool, and Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, deny Sara's murder and causing or allowing her death.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with US President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in

'Welcome back': Donald Trump returns to the White House to meet Joe Biden and begin transfer of power

Exclusive
The suspect in the victim's garage

Watch as brazen thief breaks into London garage to steal man’s ‘priceless’ guitars given as gifts by family

Axel Rudakubana appeared in court on Wednesday

Southport triple-child murder suspect Axel Rudakubana in court, as trial date set

Gary Lineker during the Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022

Gary Lineker steps down from presenting Sports Personality of the Year after quitting MOTD

Ten people hospitalised after bus carrying schoolchildren ploughs into lorry leaving 16 others injured

Ten people hospitalised after bus carrying schoolchildren ploughs into lorry leaving 16 others injured

Louise Thompson

Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson suffers septic shock after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Alexei Zimin has died aged 52

Mystery as London-based Russian chef who criticised Putin dies aged 52

Chanel Banks has been missing for over two weeks

Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Banks missing for two weeks as family launch desperate search

Exclusive
A Chief Constable has praised the bravery of her police officers following the riots in July and August

‘Injured’ and ‘traumatised’ police officers still out of action months after summer riots

The UK Government has ordered a review into rail fare prosecutions following claims of heavy-handed actions by train operators.

Review into 'completely disproportionate' train fare prosecutions ordered by government

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif’s father tells jurors he 'takes full responsibility' for death of his 10-year-old daughter

Timothy West and his wife Prunella Scales earlier this year

Beloved actor Timothy West dies aged 90

The Post Office has put 115 branches at risk

Over 100 Post Office branches and 1,000 jobs at risk under sweeping overhaul, as union slams 'cruel' changes

The DIY and garden chai is said to be preparing to appoint administrators months after its owner started the process of selling the company

DIY chain Homebase set ‘to collapse into administration’ with 130 shops and 6,000 jobs at risk

Spanish people have been seen bracing for more flooding in drastic ways

Spain takes drastic measures as more flooding looms, as some locals even tie their cars up and wrap them in film

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wetherspoons pubs will stop selling San Miguel

Wetherspoons axes 'nation’s favourite' beer and swaps it for an Italian alternative

The mum was jailed for missing an appointment 20 years ago.

'I've lost everything all over again': Mum-of-three recalled to jail for missing one probation meeting 20 years ago
Hvaldimir died earlier this year

Russian 'spy' Beluga whale 'was being trained to guard Kremlin's military base but fled because it was a hooligan'
Hayley Dowell, 38, died after suffering medical complications when she travelled to Turkey for cosmetic procedures

UK woman died after butt-lift surgery in Turkey ‘after surgeon walked out’

Jonathan Edge pleaded guilty to offences under the Fraud Act.

Dad jailed for selling 'dodgy Fire Sticks’ to stream Premier League football compared himself to 'Robin Hood'
Pete Hegseth accidentally hit a drummer with an axe

Watch as Trump's new Defence Secretary pick hits drummer with axe on TV

Families of those harmed by the existing ban on assisted dying gather outside Houses of Parliament as the Private Member’s Bill to legalise assisted dying is formally tabled by Kim Leadbeater

Brits want new assisted dying laws to go even further, poll reveals

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Abuse is a 'whole church problem' safeguarding lead warns in wake of Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation
Wes Streeting plans to give the drug to unemployed and obese Brits.

Failing NHS hospitals to be named and shamed as Wes Streeting pledges to sack underperforming managers
The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere
Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News