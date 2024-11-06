Sara Sharif's father accuses 'crazy' wife of abusing him before 10-year-old's death

Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

Sara Sharif’s murder-accused father has denied beating the 10-year-old, alleging his wife was the “crazy” one and had “black magic” done to her.

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, in August last year and had more than 70 injuries in the weeks and months leading up to her death, jurors were told.

Her dad, Urfan Sharif, 42, stepmum Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, 28 are all standing trial charged with her murder.

Speaking in court on Wednesday, Sharif claimed his daughter died while he was at work.

"I did not beat her, do anything to her,” he said.

He rejected claims from his wife, Batool, that he had beaten the 10-year-old “like crazy” across a period of two years.

Pinning the blame for Sara’s death on Batool, he branded his wife “very, very crazy,” pointing to evidence that she had abused him in the past.

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death, a jury heard. Picture: Handout

On their relationship, he said: "It's never been good.

"We always had issues between me and her and we were only living together because of the family."

The court was then presented with two clips allegedly showing Batool’s abusive behaviour towards him.

Emotional, Sharif told the court: "I used to jump through the kitchen window as she would lock the front door.

"Most of the time when she was angry I jumped through the living room window."

Sharif added he made a video in February 2016 after Batool “physically abused” him for flirting with a hospital nurse.

In the video, Sharif could be heard saying: "You are pushing me. You are abusing me. Get off me.

"You are hitting me. I'm going to use this as evidence I'm telling you now."

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Sara Sharif's stepmother Beinash Batool. Picture: Alamy

Batool repeatedly demanded he stop filming saying: "I ain't scared of you."

Sharif told jurors: "She kicked me. I ran to the other room, she is standing in front of the door so I cannot leave."

In a second video, Sharif seemingly “jumped out of a window” following a row with his wife.

Sharif told jurors Batool "slapped" him adding: "You have a choice either to fight with that person or leave.

"I tried to leave but she locked the front door. I jumped through the kitchen window."

When asked why he recorded the incidents, he said “so that she leaves me alone” and “stop what she was doing.”

Branding Batool “very, very crazy” he claimed “someone had done black magic on her.”

Speaking on Tuesday, he argued had been wrongly cast as the “villain of the piece” claiming he only ever “slapped” the schoolgirl.

Sharif claims he had been out working when Sara collapsed on August 8, 2023, before leaving when Batool told him to “come home.”

All three defendants, formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, have denied murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.