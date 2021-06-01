Breaking News

Sarah Everard died from 'compression to neck', post-mortem finds

1 June 2021, 12:14 | Updated: 1 June 2021, 13:08

Sarah Everard died from "compression to the neck", a post mortem has concluded.
Sarah Everard died from "compression to the neck", a post mortem has concluded. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Sarah Everard died from "compression to the neck", a post mortem has concluded.

Sarah went missing on 3 March 2020 from Clapham, South London, and her body was tragically found a week later near Ashford in Kent.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.

"Sarah’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

Read more: Man, 29, arrested after woman and child found dead in Louth, Lincolnshire

A serving Metropolitan Police Officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with her murder and is currently awaiting trial.

The 33-year-old's disappearance sparked a wave of vigils, including one on 13 March on Clapham Common which was subsequently broken up by police.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick had faced calls to resign over the policing of the event, which saw officers break up the commemoration.

But a subsequent review by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary found they acted "appropriately".

The review found that the Metropolitan Police was "justified in adopting the view that the risks of transmitting COVID-19 at the vigil were too great to ignore when planning for and policing the event."

Reclaim These Streets, which had organised the vigil before cancelling it, criticised the findings and said the "disregard for us as women organisers in the report is clear".

Matt Parr, who led the inspection team, said: "A minute's silence was held for Sarah at 6pm, after which a peaceful and sombre vigil turned into something else - a rally with dense crowds and little or no social distancing."

Sarah's family have been informed of the news and are being supported by officers
Sarah's family have been informed of the news and are being supported by officers. Picture: PA
The 33-year-old's disappearance sparked a wave of vigils, including one on 13 March on Clapham Common which was subsequently broken up by police.
The 33-year-old's disappearance sparked a wave of vigils, including one on 13 March on Clapham Common which was subsequently broken up by police. Picture: PA

After reviewing "hundreds of documents, body-worn video from police officers at the vigil and other media, and conducting interviews with the police, vigil organisers and politicians", the inspectorate found police did their best to peacefully disperse the crowd.

It also said officers remained calm "when subjected to abuse" and "did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pro-democracy activist Arnon Nampha

Thai court grants bail to two pro-democracy activists

A man walks by a coronavirus testing centre in Frankfurt, Germany

Germany probes fraud allegations after surge in testing centres
Jermaine told Nick Ferrari that stop-and-searches cause mistrust between police and the community

Jermaine Jenas: stop-and-search must not cause 'hate and mistrust'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Denmark ‘helped US spy on European leaders’

New Zealand NASA

New Zealand becomes latest nation to sign space agreement with Nasa
Nick Ferrari and Jermaine Jenas

Naomi Osaka's treatment has been "disgusting" Jermaine Jenas tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC

'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC
Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners

Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners
David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK
Prue Leith is this week's guest on Difficult Women

Prue Leith on Prince Phillip: 'I don’t think he liked me much'
'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end
I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London