Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens pleads not guilty to indecent exposure charges

Wayne Couzens denied four indecent exposure charges. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has denied four charges of indecent exposure.

The former armed police officer is already serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old last year.

He was a serving Met Police officer at the time, having served in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

The 49-year-old, from Deal in Kent, pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecent exposure at the Old Bailey.

Couzens, wearing a grey sweatshirt, appeared on Tuesday at the Old Bailey via videolink from Frankland prison in Durham.

It is alleged he "intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress" on four occasions in Swanley, Kent, between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, on February 14 and February 27.

He entered not guilty pleas to all four charges. A trial is due to take place at the Old Bailey after November 1.