Sarah Everard murder: Five officers face disciplinary action over social media messages

22 October 2021, 12:21 | Updated: 22 October 2021, 12:42

The IOPC said two officers from the Metropolitan Police and one from each of the forces in Sussex, Dorset and Avon and Somerset will be subject to misconduct proceedings.
By Sophie Barnett

Five police officers from four forces are facing disciplinary action over messages shared on social media about Sarah Everard's murderer Wayne Couzens, the police watchdog has revealed.

According to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), two officers from the Metropolitan Police and one from each of the forces in Sussex, Dorset and Avon and Somerset will be subject to misconduct proceedings.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "In April this year we warned about the unacceptable use of social media by officers based on a number of cases involving the posting of offensive and inappropriate material.

"We wrote to the National Police Chiefs Council, asking them to remind forces and officers of their obligations under the police Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Behaviour.

"The allegations involved in these two investigations, if proven, have the capacity to further undermine public confidence in policing. They also once more illustrate the potential consequences for officers and come at a time when policing standards and culture have never been more firmly in the spotlight."

