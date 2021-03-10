Breaking News

Sarah Everard: Police officer arrested in connection with disappearance

A serving Met Police Officer has been arrested in connection with Sarah Everard's disappearance. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A serving Metropolitan Police Officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

The unnamed police officer was taken into custody at a property in Kent and is being held at a London police station.

A woman has also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is also currently being held.

Sarah's family has been kept updated of these developments.

The 33-year-old marketing executive was last seen leaving a friend's house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm last Wednesday.

Friends and relatives have been urgently appealing on social media for help finding her, and on Tuesday a cordon was put in place on the A205, near the Poynders Court housing complex in the Clapham area.

More pictures of her have been released as police plead for anyone who may have seen her to contact them.

Miss Everard, 33, was last seen leaving a friend's house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm last Wednesday. Picture: PA

An image released by police shows Ms Everard in the same coat she wore the night she disappeared. Picture: PA

Ms Everard left her friend's flat in Leathwaite Road, Clapham, at around 9pm on to the A205 South Circular, and is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton.

The journey should have taken around 50 minutes.

Her family have said it is "totally out of character" for her to disappear.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah.

"We have seen an overwhelming response from the public and I repeat my request for anyone with information that may be relevant to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem."

Forensics outside Poynders Court on the A205 in Clapham, during the continuing search for missing woman Sarah Everard. Picture: PA

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: "The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.

"I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work."

The investigation is being treated as a missing person inquiry, but is being led by the Met's Specialist Crime Command due to its "complex nature" and concerns for Ms Everard's welfare, the force said.

She was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

Sarah's family have said it is "totally out of character" for her to disappear. Picture: PA

In an earlier statement, Ms Everard's family said: "With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah.

"She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well.

"We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing.

"We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant."

Anyone who has seen Sarah or who has information that may assist the investigation should call the Incident Room on 0208 785 8244.

