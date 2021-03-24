Police issue e-fit in hunt for man who exposed himself at Sarah Everard vigil

Police have issued an e-fit image of the man they wish to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure at a Sarah Everard vigil. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Joe Cook

Police have issued an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their hunt for a man who "exposed himself" at a Sarah Everard vigil on Clapham Common.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman was walking on the South Side of the Common, near to the junction with Windmill Drive, at around 8pm on 13 March when "she witnessed a man expose himself".

The force said the man is described as "white, aged approximately 50 years old, around 5ft 6ins tall with grey hair" and that he was wearing "a red waistcoat or vest over a shirt and light-coloured trousers".

Last week, detectives launched an appeal to the public and have now issued an e-fit to help in the search.

Many women attended the vigil on Clapham Common on 13 March to pay their respects to Sarah Everard. Picture: PA

Crowds had gathered on Clapham Common to join a vigil in remembrance of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, whose death triggered an outpouring of grief and anger at violence against women.

The woman who witnessed the man expose himself lodged a complaint with the Met after attempting to report the incident to officers at the scene of the vigil.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: "The woman attempted to report the incident to officers who were at Clapham Common as part of the policing operation for the vigil.

"A complaint was received by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards. This was resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant."

Flowers were laid at the vigil for Sarah Everard, who was last seen walking home in Clapham. Picture: PA

Detective Constable Luke Flood, from the Met's Central South Command Unit, which polices Lambeth in south London, said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area or who can help identify this man involved to contact police.

"Clapham Common was extremely busy on that Saturday evening with people attending a vigil.

"Many people would have been filming or taking pictures and I would ask them to check any material they captured to see if they can identify the man described.

“We also cannot discount that there may have been other incidents of this nature in and around the Clapham Common area. I would urge anyone who has any information to get in contact.

“An incident of indecent exposure can be an extremely distressing offence for those who witness it and it is one police take very seriously.

"Officers have spoken to the victim in this case to offer her support and ensure she is kept updated with the progress of the investigation.”

Anyone who may be able to help police is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2602/18Mar.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.