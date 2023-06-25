Breaking News

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Sarah Ferguson underwent a successful breast cancer operation after being diagnosed during a routine mammogram, her spokesman said.

She was discharged after spending several days at King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, Central London earlier this week.

The Duchess of York is now recovering with family at home.

Her spokesman said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

The Duchess of York is pictured with ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot in 2015. Picture: Alamy

"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

Friends say she was diagnosed early after a scheduled mammogram.