Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is to help pay for his attempt to stay in his Royal Lodge mansion - as he needs to find £2m to pay for urgent repairs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of York’s ex-wife Fergie is reportedly going to help with the cost of the repair work at the 30-room mansion, friends say.

It comes after the Duke of York was threatened with eviction by the King.

A close friend told the Mirror: “Sarah has a vested interest in Andrew continuing to live at Royal Lodge, as it is where she stays when in the UK.”

The Duke of York and King Charles reportedly struck a deal over the Royal Lodge after Andrew had work carried out on the home.

After the Duke splashed out more than £200,000 on roof repairs on the royal mansion over the summer as an ‘interim payment’, Charles reportedly gave his younger brother a "stay of execution" so he has more time to summon the funds required to stay, The Mirror reported.

But now it has been claimed that ‘no one’ believes Andrew will realistically be able to keep up the payments required to remain in the home - including the King.

A family friend told the MailOnline: “It's all a bit cloud cuckoo-land, I'm afraid. No one, not least His Majesty, believes there is any realistic, long-term chance of the Duke of York being able to keep the roof at Royal Lodge over his head.

“It's a massive property and estate that requires a huge amount of upkeep.' Another added: 'In all honesty, I would not expect to see the Duke of York of living at Royal Lodge in the long term. If he could pay the upkeep then he would be welcome to stay. But the chances of that happening are, frankly, remote.

“He and the duchess are… rattling around in a huge property they simply can't afford.”

Sources have claimed Andrew 'realistically' won't be able to stay in the lodge long-term. . Picture: Shutterstock

Read more: Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King

Read more: Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month

Sources in the royal circle also told the outlet that the Duke isn’t being “realistic” about his finances after his annual allowance, thought to be around £250,000, was cut by the King in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"The Duke is clearly not going without a fight," one insider said. "This will all probably end in tears. Mostly likely his."

It comes after previous reports the Duke of York was refusing to leave the Royal Lodge despite Charles’ attempts to have him downsize to the smaller Frogmore Cottage as part of plans to slimline the monarchy.

The Duke, who no longer has official duties since the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, shares the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah. The pair have lived there since 2004.

Inheritance money from the late Queen made it possible for Prince Andrew to come up with a six-figure sum to make much-needed repairs to his Royal Lodge home, it was reported earlier this year.

Prince Andrew is reportedly not going 'without a fight'. Picture: Getty

Andrew received an invitation to Balmoral over the summer along with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, with reports claiming that this represented an olive branch from the King.

"Andrew’s stance has paid off," a source told The Mirror. “He has refused all attempts by the King to leave his home, dig his heels and the King has relented and granted a stay of execution. He (Andrew) is in agreement that the property needs repairs, for which he has already paid more than £200,000 recently to sort out the roof and has said he will make the further necessary renovations.

“It seems the King just wants to move on for the time being which might be a good idea for everyone.”

It is thought if the Duke was to leave the Royal Lodge, it could be given to the Prince of Wales and his family. They live in Adelaide Cottage nearby. Royal Lodge is a Grade II listed home on the Windsor Estate in Berkshire and is just a five mile drive from Windsor Castle.