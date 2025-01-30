Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way

30 January 2025, 05:29

Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19
Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19, before going on to later kill again. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A double murderer is due to be sentenced for killing a woman and dumping her dismembered body in a park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steve Sansom was out on life licence when he killed Sarah Mayhew, 38, and dumped her remains in Rowdown Fields, New Addington, south London, last spring.

The 45-year-old and his partner Gemma Watts, 49, have admitted murder and perverting the course of justice by dismembering Ms Mayhew's body, distributing the parts at "various locations" and cleaning up the scene.

On Thursday, Sansom, from Sutton, south-west London, and Watts, from New Addington, will appear at the Old Bailey to be sentenced by Mrs Justice Cutts.

The defendants were said to have known Ms Mayhew, who lived in New Addington, on the outskirts of Croydon.

Human remains found in a park in south London were identified as the 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew
Human remains found in a park in south London were identified as the 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew. Picture: Alamy

Sansom is believed to use a profile name of Red Rum on Facebook, which is murder spelt backwards.

Last March 10, a post appeared on the Red Rum account saying: "Best friends are those who don't say anything when you show up at their door with a dead body. They just grab a shovel and follow you."

At a previous hearing for Watts, prosecutor Tom Little KC said the victim was murdered at Sansom's home while the defendants were present.

Read more: Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying

Read more: Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Afterwards they both took part in a "significant clear-up operation and the disposal of the body of the deceased", he said.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene after a dog walker saw his animal had uncovered a human bone.

Arms, legs and a head were then found nearby and identified by DNA.

A court later heard the body of Sarah Mayhew was found “cut up in to a number of parts using power tools”.

Floral tributes at the scene in Rowdown Fields, in New Addington, where remains belonging to Sarah Mayhew, 38, were found
Floral tributes at the scene in Rowdown Fields, in New Addington, where remains belonging to Sarah Mayhew, 38, were found. Picture: Alamy

Sansom is facing his second life sentence, having been jailed in May 1999 after admitting the murder and robbery of a minicab driver on Christmas Eve the previous year, when he ordered a cab to take him home from East Croydon.

The victim in that case, 59-year-old married father-of-two Terence Boyle, had crawled from his cab after Sansom attacked him and stole £25 to buy presents.

Sansom, then 20, laughed afterwards and told a friend: "His kids are going to have to see him in hospital over Christmas."

He was freed from prison on licence in 2019 after his case was considered by the Parole Board, and was under probation supervision when he killed for a second time.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed a serious further offence review was under way.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport

Rscue operation under way after plane carrying 64 crashes into Washington DC river after colliding with helicopter

A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double

Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues

Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying

The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing

The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

Exclusive
Tory peer Lord Agnew told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that a version of Elon Musk’s Doge department is ‘desperately needed’ in the UK to increase efficiency.

UK version of Musk's 'DOGE' bureaucracy-slashing agency 'desperately needed', Tory peer claims

A fire outside Manchester City's stadium

Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Exclusive
Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan opposes the Heathrow expansion plans

Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics

University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner

A Lidl supermarket

Lidl wins court battle to open its first-ever pub

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst informed senior staff in a memo that they will cut around 100 jobs to help boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Post Office cuts 100 jobs as part of plans to add £250m to subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal
Hundreds of climate campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice while the mass hearing took place

Eco-activists insist they acted 'out of sacrifice' as they appeal 'draconian' sentences

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said Rachel Reeves "hasn't a clue" about how to generate growth in aviation

Ryanair boss says Reeves ‘hasn’t a clue’ about creating growth and Heathrow expansion is ‘dead cat’
Tom Kerridge has slammed critics of his £37 fish and chips.

Tom Kerridge hits back at critics who moaned about his £37 fish and chips

Strictly tour cast

Katya Jones breaks silence after Wynne Evans ‘axed’ from Strictly over sexual remarks

Tesco has announced plans to axe 400 jobs.

Tesco to axe 400 jobs ahead of Budget tax hikes

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report
Michael Baggott

TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Porn creator dropped from Police Scotland campaign slams force's 'inadequate and embarrassing' vetting process

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News