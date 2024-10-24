Sarah Sharif 'never smiled once' in the months before she was allegedly murdered, neighbour tells court

24 October 2024, 13:21

A neighbour said Sara Sharif “never smiled once” in the months before she was allegedly murdered by her family
A neighbour said Sara Sharif “never smiled once” in the months before she was allegedly murdered by her family. Picture: Surrey Police

By Asher McShane

Sara Sharif "never smiled once" in the months before she was allegedly murdered by three members of her family, a neighbour has told jurors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Father Urfan Sharif, 42, stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle Faisal Malik, 29, are accused of carrying out a campaign of abuse against the 10-year-old girl, culminating in her death on August 8 last year.

The prosecution has alleged that Sara was taken out of school and wore a hijab to hide the injuries to her face and head.

On Thursday, Judith Lozeron told jurors the Sharif family had moved next door to her home in Woking, Surrey, in April last year.

On how Sara seemed to her, Mrs Lozeron said: "Never was she smiling when I saw her, not one time.

(Left to right) Beinash Batool, (stepmother), Faisal Malik, (uncle) and Urfan Sharif, (father) appearing in the dock at Guildford Magistrates' Court, where they are accused of the murder of 10-year-old Sara
(Left to right) Beinash Batool, (stepmother), Faisal Malik, (uncle) and Urfan Sharif, (father) appearing in the dock at Guildford Magistrates' Court, where they are accused of the murder of 10-year-old Sara. Picture: Alamy

"I was told she was bullied at school for wearing a hijab and she was being home schooled because of that.

"Every single time I saw her she wore a hijab - she was the only member of the family who wore that."

Because Sara's forehead and part of her face was covered up, Mrs Lozeron could not see how she looked, jurors heard.

The witness said she was "completely astonished" at the difference when she was later shown an older picture of Sara without the head covering.

Read more: Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

Read more: Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Mrs Lozeron would often see and chat with members of the family in the adjoining garden and they were "always very nicely dressed" and "quite smart", the court heard.

However, she did not see Sara as much as the other family members.

She said: "Sometimes she was pegging out washing in the back garden.

"I saw her a couple of times in the car when they were going out somewhere but really very little."

She last saw Sara on July 23 2023 when the family held a birthday party in the garden.

Mrs Lozeron said is was a "really lovely summer's day" and Sara sat in a garden chair with a baby, accompanied by two aunts.

Prosecutor Ben Lloyd asked about her impressions of how Sara was treated within the family.

She replied: "I thought it strange... that she didn't mix more with the whole family. I thought that it was odd."

She told jurors that she felt "some separateness" which she did not understand.

Cross-examining for Batool, Caroline Carberry KC suggested that taxi driver Sharif would "belittle" his wife.

Mrs Lozeron agreed, saying that on one occasion her husband had tackled Sharif about it.

She told jurors: "He said 'I don't think you should speak like that' and and he never did again, ever, not in that way. I thought it was fantastic."

The witness told jurors that she saw Sharif's brother Malik "fairly often" at the house and understood he was reading business studies at Portsmouth University.

The prosecution has alleged that Sara died on August 8 2023 and within hours the defendants had booked a flight out of the country.

Two days later, Sharif called police from Pakistan and said he had "beaten her up too much".

A post-mortem examination found Sara had suffered dozens of injuries including "probable human bite marks", an iron burn and scalding from hot water.

Jurors have heard that Batool and Sharif have blamed each other for Sara's death and Malik denies involvement.

All three defendants, formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, have denied murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between December 16 2022 and August 9 2023.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

Stacey Williams has alleged Donald Trump assaulted her in 1993.

Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

US senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

US Senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

The Canadian cave diver almost became trapped underwater.

Diver recounts horror moment she was sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater

Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed after 'driving the wrong way down M6' alongside four others was a 'former Top Gun pilot'

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage urges every Conservative councillor facing re-election to defect to Reform with 'lifeline' offer

Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

Bereaved families of Infected Blood Scandal can now apply for £100,000 compensation payments

King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Exclusive
Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy have rejected calls for Britain to pay reparations for slavery

Ministers reject calls for slavery reparations as Starmer heads for crunch talks with Commonwealth leaders

Dog walker forced into car and raped before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for attackers

Woman forced into car and raped by two men before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for her attackers

Sewell Setzer III and his mother

Boy, 14, 'killed himself after becoming obsessed with Game of Thrones A.I chatbot'

Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral

Exclusive
The government has introduced its football governance bill.

'We're on the same side': Minister denies feud with Premier League over Football Governance Bill

Martine McCutcheon

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon opens up about shock health diagnosis as she admits she was 'in denial'

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

'Most loved' woman stabbed to death outside train station in Walsall, as family pay tribute and suspect charged

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tarzan actor Ron Ely has died aged 86

Tarzan actor Ron Ely dies aged 86, as daughter confirms death with emotional tribute

Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges
Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey

Neighbour of Sara Sharif had 'door slammed in face' by stepmother after 'constant screaming and crying'
U.S. President Joe Biden Meets With European Leaders In Berlin

Starmer says slavery reparations 'not on the agenda' ahead of Commonwealth summit

v

Disposable vapes to be banned across the UK by next summer to prevent addiction among children
Labour Party Conference 2024 - Day Two

Rachel Reeves promises first Budget will be economic 'reset' for UK

Knockout Chaos - Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Fight Night

Tyson Fury reveals wife Paris had miscarriage night before losing world heavyweight title in Usyk fight
A train still on the tracks the day after the crash

Passenger killed after trains collided in rural Wales named

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage, Dorset, have made an arrest

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three die at Dorset care home

Charge drivers per mile, says Tony Blair's think tank

Pay-per-mile car tax must be introduced in upcoming Budget, Tony Blair's think tank urges Rachel Reeves

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News