Inventor of Sarco death pods say he will bring device to UK - despite first user being found with 'strangulation marks'

25 November 2024, 09:11

Dr Philip Nitschke enters a 'suicide pod' known as 'The Sarco'
Dr Philip Nitschke enters a 'suicide pod' known as 'The Sarco'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The inventor of 'death pods' that kill the user with liquid nitrogen and give them a view in their final moments has vowed to bring his device to the UK if assisted dying is approved.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Kim Nitschke of Switzerland said he would be "very keen" to let people in the UK kill themselves with his 'Sarco' pods.

The assisted dying bill, brought by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, will be voted on in the House of Commons this Friday, and has already sparked huge debate.

Dr Nitschke said that the devices would be popular with people who don't want to inject themselves or who have swallowing difficulties.

The pod works by allowing a person inside the device to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber. The person inside is then supposed to fall asleep before dying of suffocation.

But it has been shrouded in controversy since the first user was found with strangulation marks on her neck.

Read more: First person to use Sarco 'suicide pod' heard three chilling words before death

Read more: ‘She's still alive’: First Sarco suicide pod user ‘found with strangulation marks’ as boss remains in custody

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has brought the bill
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has brought the bill. Picture: Alamy

Legal experts believe that the device would be lawful to use under the UK's bill, as long as there was further approval from the Health Secretary.

Asked if he would bring his 'death pods' to the UK, Dr Nitschke told the Telegraph: "We have a lot of members there, and a lot of UK people following the Sarco project very closely.

Philip Nitschke is seen inside a 'suicide pod' known as 'The Sarco' in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahmad Seir)
Philip Nitschke is seen inside a 'suicide pod' known as 'The Sarco' in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahmad Seir). Picture: Alamy

"There would be a lot of scope. I would be very keen to do that.

“It seems to me that it will just provide an additional option for those who don’t want the needle and who don’t want the drink… who do like what I describe as the stylish and elegant means that is provided by this device in some idyllic location.”

Legalising assisted dying would be a 'sheer cliff drop' says caller

“For people who have got that choice of picking the day and the time… it is the most important day of your life, presumably, the day you die.”

The pods have a transparent pane in the front that would afford the person who is killing themselves a final view.

Dr Nitschke said: “If you want to be overlooking the lakes or the mountains or looking [at] whatever, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be accommodated. Certainly, Sarco can do that.”

The Sarco pods were hit with controversy earlier this month when a police investigation was launched after the first person to die inside appeared to have strangulation marks on her neck.

All of those involved have denied wrongdoing.

Watch Again: Diane Abbott joins Lewis Goodall

In Switzerland, helping another person to die is not a criminal offence as long as there is no selfish motive.

There are currently only two complete Sarco pods, both of which were confiscated by police.

A third is being built in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

Dr Nitschke said: “We are printing a new Sarco now to make up for the one that the Swiss have confiscated.

"I can see no reason why it couldn’t be used in the UK when the law comes in."

Assisted dying law changes will pass the Commons on Friday, MPs in support of the bill have claimed ahead of the crunch vote.

A group of MPs backing the bill believe that the bill has a majority of support in the House of Commons based on pledges made to them.

Vanessa Feltz and palliative care expert discuss assisted dying bill

But a rival group claims that the vote is currently on a knife-edge and could go either way.

A source close to those campaigning in favour of bill told The Telegraph: “If all the MPs who have said they support the Bill turn out and vote for it, then it will pass.”

Under the proposed law, assisted dying will be allow if a terminally ill patient is expected to die with six months.

A poll by More In Common, reported by the Sunday Times, said that 65 per cent of the UK public was in favour of the changes.

The poll also found that only seven British constituencies had a majority against allowing terminally ill people to end their own lives. Only 13 per cent were against the proposed laws - with a quarter undecided.

Doctor says we must 'sort out' palliative care sector before looking at assisted dying

But some MPs including Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood have come out against the bill.

In a letter to constituents late last week, Ms Mahmood said she was "profoundly concerned" about the legislation which will face a Commons vote next week.

She added: "Sadly, recent scandals - such as Hillsborough, infected blood and the Post Office Horizon - have reminded us that the state and those acting on its behalf are not always benign.

"I have always held the view that, for this reason, the state should serve a clear role. It should protect and preserve life, not take it away.

"The state should never offer death as a service."

