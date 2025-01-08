SAS accused of 'flat-packing' murders of civilians in Afghanistan as whistleblower fears being branded a traitor

8 January 2025, 06:54

The SAS has been accused of war crimes in Afghanistan (stock photo)
The SAS has been accused of war crimes in Afghanistan (stock photo). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A member of UK special forces who reported the alleged "flat-packing" murders of civilians in Afghanistan has said they are concerned they will be branded a traitor for coming forward.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Afghanistan Inquiry has held a number of closed hearings in which members of special forces (UKSF) have given evidence about the alleged murders in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

A whisteblower, known to the inquiry only as N1799, told the probe he had participated in training with someone from the accused unit, UKSF1, where he had allegedly spoken about what happened on operations.

N1799 said in his witness statement that the account given by the UKSF member was in "juxtaposition" with a talk given by commanding officers months earlier that "UKSF does not operate outside of the law".

He told the inquiry he feared for his personal wellbeing when he made the allegations, adding: "I still do now."

The witness said a note he had provided to officers of the conversation was not as "graphic" as what he had actually said.

Read more: California wildfire rips through LA forcing thousands to evacuate - as Hollywood stars help firefighters tackle blaze

Read more: Trump demands return of Israeli hostages by January 20 or 'all hell will break out in Middle East'

A partial transcript of the hearing read: "I don't want to just sit here and make stuff up but I just know that it felt more shocking than, I mean, look it's not great reading, obviously it's shocking reading this, but I just feel it was slightly more graphic... words that have been used about killing were like ' packing', 'flat packing them'.

"You know, these aren't... they're quite normal in the military world.

"People have been on multiple operations as we all had and I just felt that, the way that, and this would have been discussed, I believe, with the other officer or two officers in the room when I was writing it to make sure that it was readable and understandable."

N1799 also told the inquiry that he was aware of rumours of UKSF carrying "dropped weapons" - which were weapons allegedly placed next to targets to give the impression they were armed when they were shot.

He said a "dropped weapon" was known as "Mr Wolf".

When asked whether the term was used by one person or by many, N1799 replied: "At least two or three people."

Chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave
Chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave. Picture: Alamy

Counsel to the inquiry Oliver Glasgow KC went on to ask: "Have you seen the film Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, where the individual who introduces himself as Mr Wolf says 'I'm Mr Wolf and I'm here to solve problems'? Do you remember that?

The witness said: "No, I don't."

Chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave interjected: "Mr Glasgow, I have not seen that film."

Mr Glasgow said: "Well, it is probably not essential viewing for anyone, but that particular individual in that film, he acts to clear up problems and to make crimes go away, does he not?"

N1799 responded: "Right. I had not put two and two together."

Questioned by Mr Glasgow on whether he had any concerns for his own personal wellbeing after making allegations against UKSF1, the witness said: "I did then and I still do now."

The counsel to the inquiry continued: "As to how that might be perceived by others within the wider UKSF community, is there a danger that you might be branded as a traitor?"

N1799 replied: "Yes."

A separate member of UKSF, who was involved in managing an Afghan Partner Unit (APU), said Afghan counterparts felt like they were being "treated like dogs" by UKSF1.

The witness, known as N1791, was questioned on whether he understood the position that the APU "were not happy with the role that they were playing on any UKSF1-led operation", to which they replied: "Yes."

Mr Glasgow said: "That they felt they were being left out and kept at the rear?"

N1791 responded: "Yes."

It comes as Afghan families have accused UK special forces of conducting a "campaign of murder" against civilians, while senior officers and personnel at the Ministry of Defence "sought to prevent adequate investigation".

No charges were brought under Operation Northmoor - which was set up in 2014 to examine allegations of executions by special forces, including those of children.

A further RMP investigation, codenamed Operation Cestro, saw three soldiers referred to the Service Prosecuting Authority, but none of them were prosecuted.

The inquiry continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An image provided by Indian Army shows rescue workers standing around a coal mine where at least nine workers are trapped

Divers retrieve body in search for miners trapped in flooded shaft

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

State of emergency declared amid Los Angeles wildfires

China Nepal Earthquake

Rescue workers brave cold in search for earthquake survivors

An image from a video provided by Australian Broadcasting Corporation, shows part of a plane wreckage being pulled onto shore on Rottnest Island

Tourists among three killed in seaplane crash

Zuckerberg said he will "work with President Trump to push back on governments around the world that are going after American companies and pushing to censor more”.

Meta’s ‘chilling’ decision to ditch fact-checking and loosen moderation could have ‘dire consequences’ says charity

Managers at over 450 McDonald’s branches have been accused of discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism and harassment.

McDonald’s in ‘sex for shifts’ scandal as 700 workers launch new harassment claims against fast food giant

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

Heavy smoke from a brush fire in California seen from a motorway

Warning of ‘life-threatening’ winds and high fire risk for Southern California

Sabrina Little was found dead in a cubicle two days after she allegedly entered the Asian restaurant in Blackpool to use the toilet.

Mother of two, 47, ‘lay dead in restaurant’s toilet cubicle for two days’ before her body was found

A serviceman salutes as the flag-draped casket of former president Jimmy Carter passes by on a horse-drawn carriage

Former US president Jimmy Carter’s coffin arrives in Washington

Donald Trump

Trump’s Ukraine envoy has postponed planned trip to Kyiv, says top diplomat

Donald Trump

Appeals court rejects Trump’s latest attempt to delay hush money sentencing

The US army veteran Matthew Livelsberger used ChatGPT to help plan the attack that he called a ‘wake-up call’.

Tesla Cybertruck bomber used ChatGPT to help plan his attack outside Trump Vegas hotel, police say

A court artist drawing of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, and co-defendant Walid Bin Attash in court

Biden administration asks court to block 9/11 plea deals

The Tesla Cybertruck involved in an explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas being examined

Man who exploded Tesla truck outside Trump hotel used generative AI, police say

California wildfire rips through LA forcing thousands to evacuate - as Hollywood stars help firefighters tackle blaze

California declares state of emergency with more than 30,000 ordered to evacuate as wildfire rips through LA

Latest News

See more Latest News

President-elect Donald Trump speaking into a microphone with US flags in background

Trump refuses to rule out military force to take over Greenland and Panama Canal

Defendant Josef Fritzl, center, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St. Poelten, Austria, Thursday, March 19, 2009.

Incest monster Josef Fritzl demands a house ‘with a basement’ if he wins bid for freedom

A man mourns over the bodies of two members of Abeid family who were killed in the Israeli bombardment in Maghazi, central Gaza Strip, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israel’s military launches wave of raids across occupied West Bank

James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan is dead at 80

James Bond star who acted alongside Pierce Brosnan dead at 80

Trump says US 'needs Greenland for national security purposes’ - as he vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'

Trump says US 'needs Greenland for national security purposes’ - as he vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'
Folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary

Peter Yarrow of folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary dies at 86

Jean-Marie Le Pen speaking in the Place des Pyramides in Paris

Key dates in the life of Jean-Marie Le Pen and rise of the far-right in France

Donald Trump Jr, centre, in Nuuk, Greenland

Donald Trump Jr lands in Greenland after father said US should own territory

Tullulah-Belle, 16, Lily, 13, and George, 15, were last seen at around 5pm on January 4.

Fears grow as police seek public's help in hunt for three missing siblings aged 13, 15 & 16
v

Change is finally on the horizon as UK to criminalise sexually explicit 'deepfakes' - and victims deserve nothing less

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News