SAS accused of 'flat-packing' murders of civilians in Afghanistan as whistleblower fears being branded a traitor

The SAS has been accused of war crimes in Afghanistan (stock photo). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A member of UK special forces who reported the alleged "flat-packing" murders of civilians in Afghanistan has said they are concerned they will be branded a traitor for coming forward.

The Afghanistan Inquiry has held a number of closed hearings in which members of special forces (UKSF) have given evidence about the alleged murders in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

A whisteblower, known to the inquiry only as N1799, told the probe he had participated in training with someone from the accused unit, UKSF1, where he had allegedly spoken about what happened on operations.

N1799 said in his witness statement that the account given by the UKSF member was in "juxtaposition" with a talk given by commanding officers months earlier that "UKSF does not operate outside of the law".

He told the inquiry he feared for his personal wellbeing when he made the allegations, adding: "I still do now."

The witness said a note he had provided to officers of the conversation was not as "graphic" as what he had actually said.

A partial transcript of the hearing read: "I don't want to just sit here and make stuff up but I just know that it felt more shocking than, I mean, look it's not great reading, obviously it's shocking reading this, but I just feel it was slightly more graphic... words that have been used about killing were like ' packing', 'flat packing them'.

"You know, these aren't... they're quite normal in the military world.

"People have been on multiple operations as we all had and I just felt that, the way that, and this would have been discussed, I believe, with the other officer or two officers in the room when I was writing it to make sure that it was readable and understandable."

N1799 also told the inquiry that he was aware of rumours of UKSF carrying "dropped weapons" - which were weapons allegedly placed next to targets to give the impression they were armed when they were shot.

He said a "dropped weapon" was known as "Mr Wolf".

When asked whether the term was used by one person or by many, N1799 replied: "At least two or three people."

Chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave. Picture: Alamy

Counsel to the inquiry Oliver Glasgow KC went on to ask: "Have you seen the film Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, where the individual who introduces himself as Mr Wolf says 'I'm Mr Wolf and I'm here to solve problems'? Do you remember that?

The witness said: "No, I don't."

Chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave interjected: "Mr Glasgow, I have not seen that film."

Mr Glasgow said: "Well, it is probably not essential viewing for anyone, but that particular individual in that film, he acts to clear up problems and to make crimes go away, does he not?"

N1799 responded: "Right. I had not put two and two together."

Questioned by Mr Glasgow on whether he had any concerns for his own personal wellbeing after making allegations against UKSF1, the witness said: "I did then and I still do now."

The counsel to the inquiry continued: "As to how that might be perceived by others within the wider UKSF community, is there a danger that you might be branded as a traitor?"

N1799 replied: "Yes."

A separate member of UKSF, who was involved in managing an Afghan Partner Unit (APU), said Afghan counterparts felt like they were being "treated like dogs" by UKSF1.

The witness, known as N1791, was questioned on whether he understood the position that the APU "were not happy with the role that they were playing on any UKSF1-led operation", to which they replied: "Yes."

Mr Glasgow said: "That they felt they were being left out and kept at the rear?"

N1791 responded: "Yes."

It comes as Afghan families have accused UK special forces of conducting a "campaign of murder" against civilians, while senior officers and personnel at the Ministry of Defence "sought to prevent adequate investigation".

No charges were brought under Operation Northmoor - which was set up in 2014 to examine allegations of executions by special forces, including those of children.

A further RMP investigation, codenamed Operation Cestro, saw three soldiers referred to the Service Prosecuting Authority, but none of them were prosecuted.

The inquiry continues.