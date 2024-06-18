SAS doctors accept new pay offer from government after months of negotiations

18 June 2024, 13:07

SAS doctors have accepted a pay offer from the government
SAS doctors have accepted a pay offer from the government. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Specialist, associate specialist, and specialty (SAS) doctors in England have voted in favour of a new pay deal from the government, according to the British Medical Association (BMA).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 79.3% of members who voted backed the new deal, which follows months of negotiations and a previously rejected offer.

The package could see SAS doctors on open contracts experiencing pay increases of between 9.5% and 19.4% compared with 2022/23.

It also includes a consolidated uplift of £1,400 to each pay point for SAS doctors on closed contracts.

This is in addition to the 6% increase awarded by the Doctors' and Dentists' Review Body (DDRB) in 2023/24.

Despite the dispute being formally resolved, the BMA has pledged to continue to push for improvements in pay and career development for SAS doctors.

The package could see pay increases of between 9.5% and 19.4%
The package could see pay increases of between 9.5% and 19.4%. Picture: Alamy

Dr Ujjwala Mohite, chairwoman of the BMA's SAS UK committee, said the offer is "a step in the right direction in restoring SAS doctors' value in the NHS".

She said: "The next step is seeing what the next DDRB pay round brings, and whether it brings us any closer to giving all SAS doctors, on all contracts, what they deserve.”

She said that not many people have heard of SAS doctors, "but they are absolutely crucial to the running of the health service".

It is understood the BMA represents more than 6,000 SAS doctors in England.

Dr Mohite added: "They are experienced, senior doctors who for a variety of reasons, didn't go down the traditional GP or consultant training pathway. They usually work in hospitals, delivering expert care alongside junior doctors and consultants."

Junior doctors are due to strike from 27 June until 2 July
Junior doctors are due to strike from 27 June until 2 July. Picture: Alamy

She said many SAS doctors have had no choice but to leave the NHS altogether due to "burnout, eroded pay, stunted career progression, and being taken for granted by the government".

She added: "Many SAS doctors also suffer from grade-ism - the idea that, because they don't fit into the traditional pathways, they are somehow not as important.

"That's why, even though today marks significant progress in helping to keep more SAS doctors in the health service, the fight for pay restoration and improving the working lives of SAS doctors is far from over."

Read more: Junior doctors timed strikes days before election to coincide with Labour's NHS announcement, Health Sec suggests

Read more: Doctors call for drink-drive limit to be cut to one beer or single glass of wine as BMA launches campaign

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said trust leaders will be “breathing a sigh of relief” at the news.

“SAS doctors play a vital role in providing safe, high-quality care for patients. They are senior clinicians,” she said.

“Trust leaders will be breathing a sigh of relief at this agreement, but we’re not out of the woods yet as junior doctors are set to strike again next week.

“Trusts will do everything they can to minimise the impact of strikes on patients but more disruption is inevitable.

“The next government and unions must make ending disruptive disputes in the NHS a priority.”

Junior doctors are due to strike from 27 June until 2 July, just two days before the general election is set to take place.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friends from 'the middle of nowhere' on night out

British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friend from 'the middle of nowhere' on night out

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'We would seek a better agreement' Keir Starmer tells LBC where he thinks "botched" Brexit deal can be improved

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Keir Starmer defends plan to repeal law protecting veterans from prosecution due to ‘lack of support’ in NI

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer took questions from LBC listeners this morning with a few weeks until the nation goes to the polls

Starmer refuses to rule out council tax hike, bins plans for football levy and admits he would have served under Corbyn

Exclusive
Sir Keir emphasised the importance of single-sex spaces

Trans people will be accommodated in 'side rooms' of single-sex wards, Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Khandi, 14, Amelia, 9, and Malik, 7, who were reported missing just after 7pm yesterday

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park as police launch urgent search

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer skewered by LBC caller over Jeremy Corbyn

'I didn't think we would win': Keir Starmer skewered by LBC listener over supporting Jeremy Corbyn

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer speaks to LBC

‘No magic wand’ to recruit more teachers as Starmer insists removing ‘tax breaks’ for private schools is ‘tough choice’

Sir Keir Starmer took questions from LBC listeners this morning with a few weeks until the nation goes to the polls

'It would be foolish to write five years worth of budgets now': Starmer refuses to rule out council tax rises

Mbappe suffered a broken nose in France's opening Euro 2024 match

No surgery required for Mbappe after horror broken nose as Euro 2024 future in question for star striker

Love Island star Jack Fowler recounted the ordeal on social media

‘I couldn’t breathe’: Love Island star reveals he ‘nearly died’ after suffering allergic reaction during flight to Dubai

This is Mr Putin's first visit to North Korea since 2000

Putin to meet Kim Jong Un in first visit to North Korea in 24 years

The M25 between Gatwick and Heathrow airport will shut for an entire weekend

Exact date holidaymakers face more chaos as M25 to shut between Heathrow and Gatwick for a full weekend

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Global confirms biggest ever Election coverage plans with Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to take listeners' calls

Live
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar

General Election LIVE: Starmer refuses to rule out council tax rises and Scottish Labour announces its manifesto

Jeremy Hunt was made Chancellor by Liz Truss

Jeremy Hunt says he is ‘trying to achieve the same things as Liz Truss’ and ‘denies long-term effects of mini-budget’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Drink-driving limits in England are set at 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood

Doctors call for drink-drive limit to be cut to one beer or single glass of wine as BMA launches campaign
Phillips headshot

Mystery of 'Bushman' dad-of-three who went missing with children - before robbing bank at gunpoint
The PM accused Sir Keir of trying to "entrench his power" by lowering the voting age

Rishi Sunak accuses Keir Starmer of only wanting to lower voting age to 'entrench his power'
Pressure signals could be used to locate the missing plane

Major breakthrough in MH370 mystery as nuclear sensor picks up crucial sound

Sir Ian McKellen was taken to hospital after he fell from the stage during a West End performance

Sir Ian McKellen 'in good spirits' and expected to make 'speedy and full recovery' after falling off stage
Sir Ian McKellen has been taken to hospital after he fell from the stage during a West End performance

Sir Ian McKellen rushed to hospital after falling off stage during West End performance

Dario G star Paul Spencer

Dario G star Paul Spencer dies aged 53 following cancer diagnosis

Reform chairman Richard Tice was speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

'Take them back to France': Reform will have 'standoff' with French over illegal migrants if needed, says Richard Tice
The teen was helping cut the tree down as a summer job.

Pictured: Boy, 16, crushed by 30ft tree just a day after finishing final GCSE exam - as three arrested
Police hunt 21-year-old man following death of boy, 12 in shocking hit-and-run

Manhunt for Coventry hit-and-run suspect continues following death of boy, 12, as police urge public to 'do the right thing'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit