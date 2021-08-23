SAS launch operation to save 20 troops surrounded by Taliban - reports

23 August 2021, 08:50 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 09:21

Special Forces used a Hercules C-130J aircraft for the desert rescue.
Special Forces used a Hercules C-130J aircraft for the desert rescue. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Special Forces troops launched an operation to save 20 soldiers surrounded by the Taliban in a desert raid, according to reports.

The move comes after a group of soldiers ended up stranded in the Afghan province of Kandahar, it was reported.

The troops sent an SOS signal to their UK HQ, requesting immediate extraction from their desert location, where they had gone into hiding.

However, troops were unable to use the airfield as it was swarmed with members of the Taliban, according to the Daily Mail.

They sent coordinates to the headquarters through coded messages, leaving Royal Air Force (RAF) chiefs to find an aircraft that could land and take off in the desert for the quick rescue.

Read more: Afghanistan: Boris Johnson to push Joe Biden to extend Kabul evacuation deadline

Read more: 'Just a fact' Afghanistan evacuation would be hard: Biden defends US withdrawal

Upon the arrival of the Special Forces aircraft, online flight tracker websites picked up the RAF Hercules plane, which landed in the pitch black of the night.

It had turned off its identification sensors, meaning it would not be discovered or tracked on any radars, securing the location in which the soldiers were hiding.

Rescuers donned night-vision goggles to carry out the evacuation, before making their swift exit.

The aircraft only later reappeared on flight radars as it headed in the direction of a military base in Dubai.

A source told the Mail: "It was a very hush, hush mission.

"Kandahar had fallen to the Taliban on Friday and the guys were down there for five days after that.

"The enemy were rampant and killing a lot of Afghan Special Forces whom the SAS had been working with.

"So it was a very urgent mission."

The rescue operation was put together by the Joint Special Forces Aviation Wing, with the RAF's 47 Squadron being behind the aircraft and crew.

The Hercules C130-J is the RAF’s primary tactical transport aircraft, according to their site.

However, it is set to be withdrawn from service in 2022, a decade earlier than originally planned.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greece Wildfire

Two new wildfires break out in Greece amid strong winds

Marseille players were attacked by Nice fans during the French Ligue 1 game

Chaos as French top-flight football match abandoned after players attacked
Protestors have climbed the Guildhall in London ahead of two weeks of protests in the capital

Nine arrested after Extinction Rebellion protesters target Guildhall entrance
The BASE jumper jumped from the Clifton Suspension Bridge on 18 July.

Appeal launched for BASE jumper who provoked massive emergency service response
Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, New York as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast

Slow-moving storm Henri drenches north-eastern United States

US Afghanistan

One killed by gunfire amid chaotic evacuations at Kabul airport

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name
'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief

'Dramatically complacent' government damaging UK's place on world stage, Ex-NATO chief
'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims

'Terrible' Tories are 'outsourcing' UK carbon emissions, Green Party peer claims
Women at Kabul airport crushed in 'horrendous' scenes, journalist tells LBC

Women at Kabul airport crushed in 'horrendous' scenes, journalist tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London