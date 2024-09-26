SAS soldier killed in parachute accident in South Africa while representing Great Britain at world skydiving contest

Chris Good, 52, died in a parachute accident while representing Great Britain at the 10th World Canopy Piloting Championships in South Africa. Picture: Facebook

An SAS soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in South Africa.

Staff Sergeant Chris Good, 52, was representing Great Britain at the 10th World Canopy Piloting Championships in Pretoria.

Good joined the Parachute Regiment aged just 17 and had completed 5,500 jumps over his career.

He was part of the Army's world-class parachute display team, the Red Devils, before joining the SAS in 2004, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last month he revealed last month that he was using a new type of harness to let him fly further and faster.

Good completed 5,500 jumps over the span of his career. Picture: Facebook

British Skydiving, the sport’s governing body, said: “With immense sadness, we announce the passing of Chris Good whilst skydiving in Pretoria, South Africa.

“Chris was representing Team Great Britain at the 10th World Canopy Piloting Championships.

“He was a cherished member of the team and an exceptionally skilled skydiver. His loss will be deeply felt within our sport.“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Chris's family and friends during this difficult period.”

A letter from the SAS Association to members said: “We are sad to report the death of Christopher Good on 25th September 2024 whilst participating in the World Canopy Piloting Championships in Pretoria.

“He came to 22 SAS from 3 Para, passing SAS selection in 2004.

“He Served in 2 Troops A Squadron and also with E Squadron (22 SAS).”

Skydive Netheravon, the base of the Army's parachute association, said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness we mourn the loss of instructor and friend Chris Good. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."