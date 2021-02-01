Saved By The Bell actor Dustin Diamond dies aged 44

Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in television show Saved By the Bell, has died aged 44. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Saved By The Bell actor Dustin Diamond has died aged 44 after being diagnosed with cancer, his representative has said.

Diamond, who played Samuel "Screech" Powers on the popular comedy, was taken to hospital in Florida last month after falling ill.

His death was announced on Monday by Roger Paul, his representative, who said the cause of death was carcinoma.

He said in a statement: "He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

Tributes flooded in from his former co-stars.

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on... pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021

Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater, said: "Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on..."

Mark-Paul Gosselaar played Zack Morris on Saved By The Bell. In his tribute to Diamond, he described the actor as "a true comedic genius".

He said: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade."

Tiffani Thiessen played Kelly Kapowski in the 1990s comedy.

She said: "I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin."