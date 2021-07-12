Savills to investigate racist tweet allegedly posted by employee after the Euro 2020 final

Savills said it is investigating the post. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Estate agent Savills has launched an investigation into an "appalling" racist tweet allegedly posted by an employee following England's defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Thousands of people have shared the employee's details and the now deleted comment.

The firm said in a statement: "Savills abhors and has zero tolerance to any form of racism and racial discrimination and is appalled by the racist comments in these tweets.

"Savills is immediately investigating and will take appropriate action."

READ MORE: Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford mural defaced after England star's penalty miss

Prince William, Gareth Southgate and Boris Johnson have all condemned racist abuse levelled at England's players.

FA President Prince William posted on Twitter: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

"It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed to score from the spot on Sunday night as England went down on penalties.

Their social media pages were quickly flooded with racist comments, leading the Prime Minister and the FA to condemn the "disgusting behaviour" as well.

England manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse directed at the players as "unforgivable".

He said: "It's just not what we stand for.

"We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

"We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.

"It's my decision who takes the penalties, it's not a case of players not volunteering or more experienced players backing out."

"I know in time we will have an appreciation of that and I know the messages we are getting underline that," he said.